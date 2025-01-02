For Discussion

Clapback Queen Rihanna RIH-turns After Fan Begs For An Album

Clapback Queen Rihanna RIH-turns After Entitled Fan Calls Her ‘Forehead’ & Begs For An Album

Published on January 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

New year, same Rihanna–well, at least when it comes to clapbacks.

AWGE - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2025

Source: WWD / Getty

The Fenty founder took to Instagram on Wednesday, Jan. 1 to celebrate the new year with her followers, also making a big announcement.

Rihanna posted a video featuring her holding a phone while the New Year’s Eve countdown was happening, chanting the numbers along with her friends in the room. As soon as the clock struck midnight, everyone in the room yelled, “Happy New Year!” which was followed by Rih revealing that she stayed sober for the entirety of 2024.

Related Stories

“Y’all, I didn’t drink all year!” the singer said to the camera immediately after the countdown. “I didn’t drink all year!”

It should come as a surprise to absolutely no one that the comments section was filled with fans joking about the fact that Rihanna hasn’t released music in nearly a decade. She dropped her critically acclaimed project Anti in January of 2016, so with the start of 2025, that makes nine years without a Rihanna album.

“I thought it was the countdown for the album drop,” one fan wrote in the comments.

Another referenced her “New Year. New Me,” caption, commenting, “does this version drop music?”

One comment in particular, however, really caught Rihanna’s attention, leading to a classic clapback moment from the queen of petty responses. A user named Lorenzo commented on the star’s post with a demand, writing, “We want an album forehead.”

This clearly rubbed Rih the wrong way, leading to her replying: “Listen, Lorenzo! You ain’t cute enough to be calling me by my Black name, you dizzy f**k!”

Crying over a lack of new Rihanna music is all fun and games until someone like Lorenzo gets a lil too comfortable. RIH-gardless, it’s glorious to see that no matter what’s going on in the world, we can still count on Rihanna for an instant-classic clapback.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

new Rihanna music Newsletter

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Amazon Prime Day 2025: 13 Beauty Brands You Must Shop

Amazon Prime Day 2025: 14 Beauty Brands You Must Shop

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Gets In A Fight & Turns Japanese Club Upside Down

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - June 11, 2024

One For The Road: Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Final Role On "Murder In A Small Town" To Air On FOX

Global Grind

To Be Or Not To Be: JuJu Watkins & Jayden Daniels Reignite Dating Rumors After Viral Handshake

MadameNoire
Latest News
NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York
6 Items

One Baddie After Another: Latto, Teyana Taylor, Mariah The Scientist & More Stun At Star-Studded NikeSKIMS Launch In NYC

Young Thug speaks at 2021 Revolt Summit
2 Items

Race Swap Shenanigans: Young Thug Channels Audacity Of Caucacity & Hard ‘R’ Ridiculousness On New Album, ‘UY SCUTI’

Kevin Mazur

Belcalis Vs. Barbie Brawl: A B C D E F G, Cardi Claps Back At Nicki, Trading Shots Over Album Sales & Alleged ‘Cocaine Barbie’ Tales

Saucy Santana performs at 2025 Kentuckiana Pride Festival & Parade

Saucy Santana Shocks Fans With Update After Allegedly Leaving Waffle House On Stretcher

NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna attend "Highest 2 Lowest" Red Carpet - The 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival

‘That’s My Baby Daddy!’ Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Roll In A Rolls-Royce For His 37th Birthday In 1st Outing Since Welcoming 3rd Child

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close