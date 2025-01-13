Celebrity

Nelly & Ashanti To Star In New Peacock Docuseries

Aww, Baby! Nelly & Ashanti To Star In New Peacock Series Documenting Their Lives And Love Story

Published on January 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Nelly and Ashanti are getting ready to share their lives with the world in a new way.

2024 Baby2Baby Gala

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

The rekindled romancers welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, on July 18, 2024. Now that they’re enjoying their lives together to the fullest, they’re looking forward to sharing their journey in a new series on Peacock.

According to reports from Deadline, the streamer has ordered a new series following the pair, and it’s already in production. The outlet explains that the docuseries comes from Critical Content, the company behind the Netflix documentary Sly and MTV’s Catfish, who will produce alongside Nelly Haynes and Ashanti Haynes. The couple serves as executive producers with Jenny Daly and Oji Singletary at Critical Content Studios.

The musicians have reportedly been filming the show for the last few months, which likely means fans will get to catch a glimpse at how they adjusted to taking care of a newborn. Nelly is a father to five children: He shares two kids with ex Channetta Valentine and adopted his sister’s two kids after she died in 2005. Kareem is Ashanti’s first child, however, which means she’s experienced a lot of firsts throughout the past few months.

Ashanti and Nelly first dated between 2003 and 2013 before rekindling their romance in 2023. In April 2024, Ashanti revealed she was pregnant with her first child, who was born in July. They quietly tied the knot in Missouri in December 2023.

Fans have been rooting for their love story for decades now, and once they got back together, they gained even more supporters. Seeing their lives together, behind the scenes, will be a huge selling point for a lot of potential viewers.

 

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Ashanti Ashanti and Nelly Nelly Newsletter

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Second Round Of No Kings Protests Sweep The U.S.

A New Low: Donald Trump Posts AI-Video of Himself Dumping Human Waste On No Kings Protestors From A Fighter Jet

Hip-Hop Wired
African American couple arguing at home, woman turning away with protest

Girl… #7 Is A Whole Sermon — Red Flags You’re Dating An Emotional Vampire

MadameNoire

Eras, Egos & Evolution: Breaking Down The Laila Ali & Claressa Shields Beef

Global Grind

Yes Day, Gen Zalpha's Newest Beauty Brand, Is a Must For Tweens & Teens

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

A Toast To Black Hollywood
20 Items

Whew, Chileee… Must-See Tweets, Memes & #RHOP Reactions To Wendy & Eddie Osefo’s Felony Fraud Charge Arrests

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 29, 2025
18 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 116

World Premiere Of Hulu's "All's Fair" - Arrivals

Kim Kardashian, Teyana Taylor, Niecy Nash-Betts & Their ‘All’s Fair’ Costars Sizzle & Slay The Series’ Los Angeles Premiere

Cardi B performs at 2025 Global Citizen Festival

Cardi B Claps Back At Critics About Why She Continues Clubbing While Pregnant: ‘I’m An Entertainer, Honey!’

Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020

Kimmy Kakes Kandidly Komments On The Breaking Point In Her ‘Toxic’ Ye Marriage—’I Had To Save Myself’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close