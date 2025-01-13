Aww, Baby! Nelly & Ashanti To Star In New Peacock Series Documenting Their Lives And Love Story

Nelly and Ashanti are getting ready to share their lives with the world in a new way.

The rekindled romancers welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, on July 18, 2024. Now that they’re enjoying their lives together to the fullest, they’re looking forward to sharing their journey in a new series on Peacock.

According to reports from Deadline, the streamer has ordered a new series following the pair, and it’s already in production. The outlet explains that the docuseries comes from Critical Content, the company behind the Netflix documentary Sly and MTV’s Catfish, who will produce alongside Nelly Haynes and Ashanti Haynes. The couple serves as executive producers with Jenny Daly and Oji Singletary at Critical Content Studios.

The musicians have reportedly been filming the show for the last few months, which likely means fans will get to catch a glimpse at how they adjusted to taking care of a newborn. Nelly is a father to five children: He shares two kids with ex Channetta Valentine and adopted his sister’s two kids after she died in 2005. Kareem is Ashanti’s first child, however, which means she’s experienced a lot of firsts throughout the past few months.

Ashanti and Nelly first dated between 2003 and 2013 before rekindling their romance in 2023. In April 2024, Ashanti revealed she was pregnant with her first child, who was born in July. They quietly tied the knot in Missouri in December 2023.

Fans have been rooting for their love story for decades now, and once they got back together, they gained even more supporters. Seeing their lives together, behind the scenes, will be a huge selling point for a lot of potential viewers.