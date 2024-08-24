Ashanti Opens Up About Motherhood, Reveals Special Meaning Behind Nelly Choosing Their Son’s Name: ‘This Was All His Idea’

Ashanti and Nelly‘s reunion has been nothing short of a whirlwind romance, leading to marriage and the couple recently welcoming a son. Just a few weeks postpartum, Ashanti discusses her motherhood journey and reveals a special meaning behind Nelly choosing their son’s name.

Ashanti recently took to social media to reveal that she is four weeks postpartum. The “Foolish” singer took to Instagram to announce that she had given birth. In the caption, she shared her post-pregnancy journey.

The new mom also spoke about motherhood in an interview with ET. She asserted that Nelly named their baby boy.

“His name is Kareem Kenkaide Haynes,” she stated. “His dad named him with a lot of pride.”

It was also revealed that Nelly and Ashanti’s son’s first name, Kareem, means generous, kind, noble, dignified, and bountiful. Additionally, they chose his middle name, Kenkaide, to honor Ashanti’s father, who has the same name. Ashanti revealed that Nelly did this purposefully.

“My dad has only girls, so Nelly was just like, ‘I think that would be really really dope,” she told ET. “This was all his idea.”

Nelly And Ashanti’s Son Came Earlier Than Expected

According to Good Morning America, Kareem’s birthday is July 18th. However, Ashanti stated that their baby boy arrived earlier than expected. Due to her going into labor early, Nelly had to fly back home for the arrival of Kareem quickly.

“He actually came a little early,” Ashanti said. “Dad had to fly in last minute which was awesome.”

As for giving birth, Ashanti described the experience as “emotional” and “spiritual.” She also stated that Nelly is already excelling at fatherhood.

“Just all of these emotions happening at one time, just knowing that this is your person, this is your purpose, this is what it’s supposed to be, and the three of us together — we were all able to hold each other.” She continued, “It was incredible to watch just how confident and gentle and how soothing he is with his son,” she said. “It was just an amazing, incredible feeling.”

Though it is life-changing, Ashanti speaks positively about her new role as a mom.

“It’s just an immense feeling,” she said. When I look in his eyes, or when I pick him up and I kiss him, it’s an overwhelming feeling of love and admiration and giving. This little boy has my entire soul wrapped around his finger.”

Nelly And Ashanti’s Love Story

You may recall Nelly and Ashanti began dating in 2003 and were together until 2014. The couple parted ways after a ten-year relationship for reasons that have never been clarified. However, the two reconnected after performing together at the Fat Joe and Ja Rule “Verzuz” battle. They officially reunited as a couple in 2023 and did not waste any time. By December, the couple was rumored to be expecting.

In April 2024, it was confirmed that Ashanti and Nelly were engaged and expecting. In June 2024, TMZ reported court documents revealing the couple got married on December 27, 2023.

We wish the new parents all the best!