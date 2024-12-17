Aww, Baby?! Nelly And Ashanti Curve Questions About Alleged Second Pregnancy At Annual Charity Ball—‘I’mma Stay Quiet’

Nelly and Ashanti recently turned up for a great cause, sharing smiles at Nelly’s annual Black and White Charity Ball while curving questions about possibly expecting their second spin-the-block baby just months after their son was born.

Held at the Four Seasons Hotel in St. Louis, Missouri, Nelly’s annual Black and White Charity Ball raised funds for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which works to improve the lives of children battling critical illnesses. An insider told PEOPLE that the new parents had a blast at the charity event, celebrating both the cause and their shared joy. Their newborn son, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, also took part in the festivities.

“They were playful and loving and telling everyone what a good baby KK is,” the confidante shared, adding that the couple’s precious son “lights up when he is around his daddy.”

Ashanti and Nelly certainly dressed to impress for the occasion. The 44-year-old singer dazzled in a sparkling black gown with a daring cut-out back that highlighted her stunning figure. She completed her look with a sleek, long ponytail and smokey eye makeup, which perfectly complemented Nelly’s classic black tuxedo vest and satin-trimmed pants.

During the evening, Ashanti joined the 50-year-old rapper on stage to perform her 2002 hit “What’s Luv.” After getting the crowd pumped up, the married couple had some fun with a playful rendition of Ashanti’s “Baby,” changing the lyrics to “We made a baby, baby, baby, baby, baby.” In a video shared on X on December 16, Ashanti was seen twerking on Nelly, smiling and singing face-to-face as they enjoyed performing the beloved track together.

Social media users couldn’t get enough of the couple’s sweet interaction onstage.

“Ashanti & Nelly are soooo freaking cute OMG. True soulmates,” wrote one user.

Another fan commented:

“They are drunk in love…”

A third added:

“Ashanti and Nelly look so happy together.”

Are Nelly And Ashanti Having A Second Baby?

In November, rumors began circulating that the happy couple is expecting a second child, just a few months after welcoming their first in July. On Sunday, journalist Damon Arnold boldly asked the pair if they were indeed expecting again, given that the news of their firstborn broke at last year’s ball, but both Ashanti and Nelly remained tight-lipped on the matter.

“Don’t do that,” Ashanti said when Arnold asked if they had a “bun in the oven.”

After a few laughs from the couple, Nelly added:

“I’mma stay quiet.”

According to PEOPLE, at this year’s Black and White Ball, Nelly made a 14-year-old’s dream come true by gifting him a brand-new home theater system and awarded a full-ride scholarship to a sophomore at Harris-Stowe State University.

The “Hot in Herre” rapper was also presented with a key to the city alongside the St. Lunatics. In response to the honor, Nelly teased an exciting festival in collaboration with Metro Boomin, set to take place in 2025.

Ne-Yo, Metro Boomin, Jermaine Dupri, and Bow Wow were just a few of the stars in attendance at the event.