Diddy Faces New Lawsuit From A Woman Who Claims He Sexually Assaulted Her When She Was 16

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing yet another lawsuit, this time, from a woman who claims she was just 16 years old at the time of the alleged incident.

In a complaint filed in New York Supreme Court on Monday, Jan. 13, a woman claims the disgraced music mogul sexually assaulted her when she was babysitting for a tenant in a building where his romantic partner allegedly lived. According to reports from TMZ, Jane Doe claimed she was leaving her babysitting job one night in August or September 2000 when Combs–who was allegedly sitting in a car and in the presence of “two male individuals who apparently worked for him”–offered her a ride home.

Doe claims in the lawsuit that she refused multiple times because her parents lived around the corner, but eventually, gave in and accepted the ride.

“Getting into Combs’ car that day was something (Doe) would come to regret forever,” the lawsuit reads. “During the ride, (she) became scared when they did not drop her off at home as promised.”

The suit goes on to claim that Diddy “gave her a drink to ‘calm her down,’ which led to her becoming groggy. Combs and his staff then allegedly proceeded to a location where the Bad Boy founder sexually assaulted her.

TMZ says Doe claims in the lawsuit she was “eventually taken home and left in the lobby of her building” by Combs’ driver.

In a statement to USA Today following the lawsuit, Combs’ legal team said: “No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted, or sex trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor. We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court.”

The latest lawsuit against Combs comes as a documentary coming to Peacock showcases an interview with another one of his accusers, who claims the producer raped her with a remote control.

Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy premieres on the streaming platform Tuesday, Jan. 14. One of the people interviewed in the doc is a woman identified only by her first name, Ashley, whose face is not shown on camera. She accused Combs of raping her in 2018, claiming she met him after he showed up with several other people at the apartment of a man she had met in Oakland.

In her lawsuit obtained by PEOPLE, which was filed under her full name Ashley Parham, the plaintiff alleges that she was with another man named as a defendant in the lawsuit who was FaceTiming Combs at a bar. She said she was not “impressed” with Combs during the conversation, believing he had “something to do with the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur.” In response, Diddy allegedly told her she would “pay” for the remark.

The next month, Ashley says she was at the man’s apartment when the Bad Boy founder showed up with multiple others, including Kristina Khorram, his chief of staff. The lawsuit alleges that Combs held a knife to her face and eventually raped her with a remote control. It also claims that Khorram threatened her by telling her she could be shipped anywhere in the world and would never see her family again.

In the new documentary, Parham and her attorney reveal more details about the alleged rape and what happened before. The accuser’s attorney, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, claims she has since learned that the man her client was with was a “scouter” for Combs.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Combs’ legal team addressed Parham’s claims, writing: “As the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department confirmed, her report was thoroughly investigated and it was determined the claims were ‘unfounded.’ Mr. Combs was nowhere near Orinda, Calif., on the day she claims she was assaulted. There is no evidence that Mr. Combs was ever even in the same room as Ms. Parham. She is completely unbelievable and no sane person who views the evidence will credit her story.”

Combs was indicted on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution in September 2024. He has pleaded not guilty.

His trial is currently set for May 2025.