SZN Opener: Howard University’s Marcus Smith Jr. Talks College Golf, HBCU Life & More

Welcome to SZN Opener, the dynamic podcast series that spotlights Black college athletes, exploring their triumphs and challenges along their sports journeys.

This week on SZN Opener, Howard University’s Marcus Smith Jr. sat down with host Rodney Rikai to talk college golf. In his 1-on-1 with Rikai, the rising star reflected on joining the historic HBCU’s golf program and what he loves about the sport.

Since 2019, Howard’s young but mighty Division I golf program has been gaining momentum. Just last April, Howard won the Northeast Conference (NEC) Men’s Golf Championship, with Smith and three of his teammates named to the NEC All-Tournament Team. Under the leadership of head coach Sam Puryear and a partnership with NBA champion Stephen Curry, Howard’s golf program is getting the recognition it deserves.

Smith’s love for golf is grounded in family

“Growing up, golf was that sport that kept me with my family. That’s where the love for golf came from, because I was able to play with the older generation. I thought that was so fun, being able to spend time with my grandfather, my uncles, my father … I can still go to the range with them,” said the Howard senior.

From a young age, Smith’s father recognized his son’s interest in golf and encouraged him to keep playing. “I’ll always take it back to golf because that’s the one true love,” said the Rockford, Illinois native.

As a student athlete at Winnebago High School, Smith was a four-time captain, three-time individual conference champion, three-time regional champion, the 2018 Illinois High School Association (IHSA) individual state champion, and more. While he felt like an “outlier because of golf” when it came to his peers, Smith stuck with the sport. “They didn’t really grasp the concept of golf and weren’t understanding of it,” he said.

Smith started his college career at Eastern Michigan

When Smith’s initial plans to attend the University of Michigan fell through, he landed at Eastern Michigan University. He started college in 2020, just as the global pandemic had forced the world to shut down.

Navigating those years—social distancing from his family, peers, and teammates, and not being able to play a regular season—proved to be a challenging time for the student athlete.

After spending his freshman and sophomore years at EMU, Smith was ready to move on. “I was glad to have a pretty good season my sophomore year,” he said. “I was ready to leave Eastern Michigan.”

Howard offered an exciting opportunity for the young golfer

EMU distinguished alumni and athlete, Robert “Doc” Sims, helped coordinate Smith’s transfer. Sims saw a future for the young athlete with Howard’s golf program. As a hall of famer who is credited with breaking the color barrier in EMU men’s basketball, Sims was instrumental in helping Smith navigate his next chapter. “His name is up on the hall of fame,” Smith said.

Howard University presented an exciting opportunity to work with head coach Sam Puryear, whose coaching career produced multiple conference titles, championships, and Coach of the Year honors. After speaking with Puryear, Smith knew he belonged at Howard. “I couldn’t let that opportunity pass me by.”

“He (Puryear) doesn’t want to play with your swing or anything like that. He just wants to work on your mental. And I feel like that’s what I needed most,” said Smith. “If you can understand that it’s a game and you can limit your emotions and stay strategically in it, you can take it far. That’s what he brings. He gives you everything you need to be successful.”

Also in this episode of SZN Opener, Smith discussed navigating NIL opportunities, Howard’s historic homecoming, and diversity in golf.

Catch the full episode with Marcus Smith Jr. above. Listen to this episode of SZN Opener on the Urban One Podcast Network or your favorite podcast streaming platform. Or check out the visual podcast on the Cassius Life YouTube channel.

About the ‘SZN Opener’ podcast

SZN Opener returns with brand-new episodes for season 3, showcasing the brightest up-and-coming Black student athletes in college sports today. Hosted by dynamic on-air personality Rodney Rikai, this podcast features in-depth interviews with athletes sharing their stories of hard work, character, and excellence both on and off the playing field. As they navigate demanding schedules and plan for careers beyond graduation, these college athletes show focus and dedication in every aspect of their lives. Tune in to SZN Opener and discover more on CassiusLife.com.