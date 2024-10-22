Close
Entertainment

Howard Hotties Who Turned Heads At Homecoming 2024

Hottie U, You Know! A Gallery Of Mecca Mesmerizers Who Set The Yard Ablaze At Howard’s 100th Homecoming

Published on October 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 22

Hottie U, you know!

Howard University Homecoming 2024

Source: IG: @theereal.dill_

Thee Mecca Howard University celebrated 100 years of Homecoming excellence at this year’s star-studded spectacle that bustled with big Bison energy, eye-catching activations, and (arguably) the baddest alumni you’ll ever see on an HBCU campus.

Widely regarded as the definitive Homecoming experience, the storied institution attracted another massive crowd to its centennial-commemorating “Yard of Fame” experience featuring performances by Coco Jones, Ty Dolla $ign, Leon Thomas, Boston Richie, 310 Babii, and more.

Recorded as one of the first HBCU Homecomings, Howard’s Homecoming legacy began in 1924 with its game against Lincoln University, which set an iconic trend that inspired a national phenomenon.

“Homecoming is more than just an event, it’s a testament to our enduring spirit, our culture, and our commitment to excellence as we honor the past and look forward to the future,” said Howard President Ben Vinson III, P.h.D.

Founded in 1867, the private research university operates with a commitment to Excellence in Truth and Service while producing more on-campus African American Ph.D. recipients than any other university in the U.S.

For 150 years, the Howard University School of Law (ranked as the No. 1 law school for Black students by preLaw magazine) has served as an advocate for social justice and produced more than 4,000 social engineers, including the first African American Supreme Court Justice, noted legislators, civil rights attorneys, mayors, and public officials across the U.S.

Notable HU alumni include presidential candidate Kamala Harris, Chadwick Boseman, Thurgood Marshall, Phylicia Rashad, Taraji P. Henson, Debbie Allen, Lance Gross, Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins, and many more.

Have you ever experienced Howard’s Homecoming? If so, how was it? If not, what are you waiting on?? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of Howard hotties who stunned at Homecoming on the flip.

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12345678910111213141516171819202122

Related Tags

HBCU homecoming Homecoming Season Howard University Howard University Bison Newsletter

Stories From Our Partners

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

UN-POLITICS-RELIGIOUS FREEDOM-RELIGION-CHRISTIANITY

Nicki Minaj At The United Nations Has The Barbz Asking Questions

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
ONE Musicfest 2025

Wale’s New Album ‘everything is a lot’ Key Takeaways

Hip-Hop Wired
Happy black multi-generation family enjoying in lunch on Thanksgiving.

Save Your Sanity: 5 Pre-Thanksgiving Chores Everyone Should Knock Out Now

MadameNoire
17th Annual ASCAP Women Behind the Music

Kehlani, Kali Uchis And EJAE Named 2025 ASCAP Women Behind The Music Honorees

Global Grind
Latest News

Election Day ‘25: Zohran Mamdani Soars To NYC Mayor-Elect, Mary Sheffield Becomes Detroit’s 1st Woman Mayor, Dems Push Progress

Bhad Bhabie Attends Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks
2 Items

Bhad Bhabie’s Befuddling Brown Halloween Costume Reignites ‘Blackfishing’ Backlash, Angela White Defends Her Mystifyingly Melanated Homegirl

Kayla Nicole celebrates ICONIC Girlfriends in TV, Film & Media x Hollywood Confidential

Halloween ASSignment Understood! Fans Claim Kayla Nicole ‘He Wasn’t Man Enough’ Ethered Ex Travis Kelce With A Costume Clapback

Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

#RHOA Ruckus: Drew Slams Shamea & Kelli For Alleging That K. Michelle Out-Sings Her—’We Both Sing Better Than You, Boo’

Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four

New Mommy Cardi Shares First Photos Of Her Precious Patriots Progeny, Sparks Stefon Diggs Engagement Rumors With THIS Pic

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close