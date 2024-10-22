Hottie U, You Know! A Gallery Of Mecca Mesmerizers Who Set The Yard Ablaze At Howard’s 100th Homecoming

Hottie U, you know!

Thee Mecca Howard University celebrated 100 years of Homecoming excellence at this year’s star-studded spectacle that bustled with big Bison energy, eye-catching activations, and (arguably) the baddest alumni you’ll ever see on an HBCU campus.

Widely regarded as the definitive Homecoming experience, the storied institution attracted another massive crowd to its centennial-commemorating “Yard of Fame” experience featuring performances by Coco Jones, Ty Dolla $ign, Leon Thomas, Boston Richie, 310 Babii, and more.

Recorded as one of the first HBCU Homecomings, Howard’s Homecoming legacy began in 1924 with its game against Lincoln University, which set an iconic trend that inspired a national phenomenon.

“Homecoming is more than just an event, it’s a testament to our enduring spirit, our culture, and our commitment to excellence as we honor the past and look forward to the future,” said Howard President Ben Vinson III, P.h.D.

Founded in 1867, the private research university operates with a commitment to Excellence in Truth and Service while producing more on-campus African American Ph.D. recipients than any other university in the U.S.

For 150 years, the Howard University School of Law (ranked as the No. 1 law school for Black students by preLaw magazine) has served as an advocate for social justice and produced more than 4,000 social engineers, including the first African American Supreme Court Justice, noted legislators, civil rights attorneys, mayors, and public officials across the U.S.

Notable HU alumni include presidential candidate Kamala Harris, Chadwick Boseman, Thurgood Marshall, Phylicia Rashad, Taraji P. Henson, Debbie Allen, Lance Gross, Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins, and many more.

Have you ever experienced Howard’s Homecoming? If so, how was it? If not, what are you waiting on?? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of Howard hotties who stunned at Homecoming on the flip.