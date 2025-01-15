‘Young, Famous & African’ Royally Returning With Dazzling Diamonds, Magnificent Matrimony & Bougie Cross-Continental Chaos

A Netflix series about affluent African socialites is royally returning, and a trailer shows “premium tears,” the magnificent matrimony of two castmates and bougie cross-continental chaos!

Young Famous & African returns on Friday, January 17, for season three, featuring famous A-listers with millions of followers who hail from South Africa, Nigeria, and East Africa.

As previously reported, the cast consists of prominent figures from music, media, fashion, and Instagram, all brought together in Johannesburg, where they embark on journeys to finding love, revisiting past relationships, and reviving faltering connections. The gorgeous group does this while turning heads in intricate ensembles accessorized with dazzling diamonds.

Returning in season three are familiar faces like Khanyi Mbau…

Swanky Jerry…

Naked DJ…

Diamond Platnumz…

Zari the Boss Lady…

Nadia Nakai…

and Fantana.

Netflix reports that they’ll be joined by Kefilwe Mabote, a renowned South African luxury content creator and socialite…

Nollywood superstar Ini Edo…

and Zari’s hubby, boxer Shakib Lutaaya.

Young, Famous & African Season 3 Trailer

The season 3 trailer for Young, Famous & African shows glitz, glamour, allegations of toxicity, and a BIG wedding between Shakib and Zari.

An official description reads:

“The Cracks are showing. The friendships are fractured, the trust completely shattered. Africa’s messiest royals return.”

This season, the gloves are off; check out the Young, Famous & African trailer below!