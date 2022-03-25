Bossip Video
A new Netflix series about the opulent lives of African socialites is absolutely obliterating the Internet—and you’ve got to see it.

Young Famous & African is now streaming on the platform and it centers around a group of young, affluent, and famous A-list media personalities with millions of followers who hail from South Africa, Nigeria, and East Africa.

Netflix notes that the group includes the who’s who of music, media, fashion, and Instagram who are “on a quest to find love, rekindle old flames, reboot struggling relationships as they continue to shine bright” all while coming together in Johannesburg.

The show is racking up millions of views globally and it’s sparking chatter on social media. People are gushing over the crew’s extravagant lifestyles, gasping at the drama that includes a multiple love children reveal,  and yes, raising questions about skin bleaching.

 

If you’re curious to see what the fuss is about, we’d like to introduce you to the Young Famous & African cast.

(SPOILERS AHEAD—DO NOT READ IF YOU ARE NOT CAUGHT UP)

Meet The Cast Of Young Famous & African

The cast of Young Famous & African includes personalities in entertainment and fashion.

Diamond Platnumz is a superstar rapper who not only gets the red carpet rolled out for him—but a personal escort from the army.

The Tanzanian artist with over 14.3 million followers has 4 “or maybe 5” children and is “31st” years old. He’s also got his eyes on someone in particular…

Nadia Nakia is a Zimbabwean rapper, songwriter, and television personality—and she’s exactly who Diamond is enthralled by.

On Young, Famous & African Nadia laments about the struggles of dating a fellow rapper on a completely different continent. The rapper in question is actually Vic Mensa and after a relaxing baecation with him, Nadia tells her good girlfriend Khanyi that he fed her “food and d***.”

Speaking of Khanyi, Khanyi Mbau is the “OG” of the group that lives lavishly as the “Queen of Bling.” 

Khanyi, 35, is a South African actress, media personality, and businesswoman who admits that she’s faced “golddigger” allegations after previously marrying a man several years her senior. She’s now dating a man younger than her, Kudzai, making her a “cougar.” On the show, she says she doesn’t care where the affluent businessman’s money comes from”—amid allegations that he’s a fraudster and a fugitive.

Khanyi also has a 15-year-old daughter who lives separately in her own apartment and Khanyi only drinks the finest “tears of Caesar” a.k.a. champagne.

 

 

Annie Idibia is another standout on Young, Famous & African.

A devoted, wife, mother, and actress, the Nigerian beauty is ruffling feathers from watchers who want her to “STANNUP” and leave her husband who was her “first” for everything. The seriously smitten wife candidly revealed that although her husband was her first when they were young adults, he’s “humiliated” her by having at least four children outside of their relationship

Her husband’s actions are apparently well known but they’re shocking American viewers who learned of them for the first time on Young, Famous & African. 

“When you meet someone, then you know them first and then you wake up to different people are having babies for him and then he has five different kids with other women, my first child is his fifth and I met him before everybody,” said Annie on the show.

“So you know what that is? You know how many humiliations and embarrassment and damn and I was like… man… How do you repeat the same mistake twice?”

Allegedly all of those children were with two women, hence the “mistake twice” comment.

Oh, Annie.

Meet more Young Famous & African cast members on the flip.

2BABA

Speaking of Annie’s husband, his name is Innocent, a.k.a. Tu Face but most widely known as rapper 2BABA.

He appears on the show as well and he speaks candidly about the multiple children he welcomed outside of his relationship with Annie. During a romantic anniversary dinner, he praises Annie for staying by his side despite him impregnating other women.

On the show, 2Baba reflects on Annie finding out about the first woman he impregnated while praising Annie for not “disgarding him. ”

He’s also been similarly singing his wife’s praises on Instagram amid backlash.

“Oya, let everybody bring their superior opinion. All is valid,” wrote 2BABA. “I’ve never been a fan of all this reality TV thingy, but I must ask or rather point out the fact that whatever Annie felt she said it straight up to whoever. She never laughed with anybody and said (something) different behind. That’s one of the many reasons I love this African Queen.”

Naked DJ

Khanyi’s “brother” a.k.a. male best friend  Naked DJ is joined on the show by his girlfriend Kayleigh who’s fed up with his lack of romance.

Naked, real name Quinton Masina, tells it like it is and can be kind of a jerk while delivering NeNe Leakes level reads with a completely straight face.

Swanky Jerry

The peacemaker in the group, Swanky Jerry absolutely drips in opulence and abundance.

 

The stylist to the stars unites the group to celebrate his GQ Magazine cover and later lays down the law during a train ride from hell. He’s a fan favorite for bringing lighthearted fun to the show. “To life, to success, MORE MONEY!” says Swanky Jerry on the show.

Andile 

A dapper South African gentleman (?) who’s a cool, calm, and collected sportscaster and producer, Andile is everybody’s friend.

Or is he?

On the show, he’s called the “biggest hoe in the group” (are they sure about that?) and the charmer sets his sights on his friend Diamond Platnumz’ ex-wife.

Bye, bro code!

 

Zari 

Speaking of Diamond’s ex-wife her name is Zari a.k.a. “Boss Lady” and she steals the show several times.

The Tanzanian who has two children with Diamond but left him amid his infidelity is a firestarter whether she likes it or not. On the show, the woman who says she has no time for drama because she’s a billionaire rubs the fellow ladies the wrong way multiple times–especially Annie.

At one point they clash over 2BABA asking to say hello to Zari on a phone call and Zari dubs Annie “insecure” for worrying about it.

Zari does NOT rub Andile wrong, however, and he vies for her attention. “You all don’t have exes?!” asks Zari when the group wonders what Diamond will think about the budding relationship between the two.

“I hear polyamory is a thing,” says Andile with a sneaky smile on the series.

Are YOU watching Young, Famous & African?

 

 

Tell us what you think about the show below.

 

