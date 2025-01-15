You Not Like That: White Republican Rep. Nancy Mace Invites Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett To A Fade Over The Word ‘Chile’

Tell us that you’ve never had a Black friend in your entire life without telling us that you’ve never had a Black friend in your entire life. But first, let’s talk about colloquialism, Black colloquialism to be specific. Merriam-Webster defines “colloquial” as: “used in or characteristic of familiar and informal conversation.”

Black linguistics has created hundreds, if not thousands, of these colloquial terms, and they are generally understood as parts of speech that aren’t meant in the literal sense. This form of speaking is known in modern times as “AAVE” African-American Vernacular English. Take the phrase “fixing to” or “finna”, when someone says they’re “fixing to go to work”, it does not mean that a broken object requires repair prior to going to work. AAVE has become so appropriate worldwide that everyone understands what certain words mean in the proper context. Typically, when people outside the Black community use AAVE it is either to purposely mock Black people or to make a cringey declaration of how cool they think they are. We say all that to say that it’s very interesting to watch a white person purposely misunderstand AAVE in order to play the victim.

Yesterday, a clip of a spicy exchange between Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, and Rep. Nancy Mace, R-South Carolina, went super viral when caucastically audacious Mace asked Crockett if she wanted to “take it outside” intimating that she wanted to throw hands.

Peep the video.

Yes, you heard all of that correctly. Rep. Crockett used the colloquial term “chile,” and Rep. Mace threw a white-a** temper tantrum in an attempt to make it seem as if she was being demeaned. This is one of most mayo-based things we’ve ever seen. Following the faux tough pump-fakin’ by Mace, Rep. Crockett took to Twitter (We’re never calling it “X”, Elon Musk can go to hell) to rub salty into white wounds.

Republican committee chair James Comer defended his precious white antagonist by ruling that she was not calling for violence against Crockett saying that Mace might be asking her colleague to “have a cup of coffee or perhaps a beer.”

Sure, Jan.