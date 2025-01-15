Politics

Nancy Mace Invites Jasmine Crockett To Fight Over 'Chile'

You Not Like That: White Republican Rep. Nancy Mace Invites Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett To A Fade Over The Word ‘Chile’

Published on January 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jasmine Crockett Nancy Mace

Source: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Revolt TV/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images / Getty

 

Tell us that you’ve never had a Black friend in your entire life without telling us that you’ve never had a Black friend in your entire life. But first, let’s talk about colloquialism, Black colloquialism to be specific. Merriam-Webster defines “colloquial” as: “used in or characteristic of familiar and informal conversation.”

Black linguistics has created hundreds, if not thousands, of these colloquial terms, and they are generally understood as parts of speech that aren’t meant in the literal sense. This form of speaking is known in modern times as “AAVE” African-American Vernacular English. Take the phrase “fixing to” or “finna”, when someone says they’re “fixing to go to work”, it does not mean that a broken object requires repair prior to going to work. AAVE has become so appropriate worldwide that everyone understands what certain words mean in the proper context. Typically, when people outside the Black community use AAVE it is either to purposely mock Black people or to make a cringey declaration of how cool they think they are. We say all that to say that it’s very interesting to watch a white person purposely misunderstand AAVE in order to play the victim.

Related Stories

Yesterday, a clip of a spicy exchange between Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, and Rep. Nancy Mace, R-South Carolina, went super viral when caucastically audacious Mace asked Crockett if she wanted to “take it outside” intimating that she wanted to throw hands.

Peep the video.

Yes, you heard all of that correctly. Rep. Crockett used the colloquial term “chile,” and Rep. Mace threw a white-a** temper tantrum in an attempt to make it seem as if she was being demeaned. This is one of most mayo-based things we’ve ever seen. Following the faux tough pump-fakin’ by Mace, Rep. Crockett took to Twitter (We’re never calling it “X”, Elon Musk can go to hell) to rub salty into white wounds.

Republican committee chair James Comer defended his precious white antagonist by ruling that she was not calling for violence against Crockett saying that Mace might be asking her colleague to “have a cup of coffee or perhaps a beer.”

Sure, Jan.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Jasmine Crockett

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

2025 Atlanta Funk Fest

Ashanti Silences Body Critics With Cheeky Beach Body Post

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite Review: Worth Every Penny!

Hip-Hop Wired
Vivica Fox And Jada Pinkett In 'Set It Off'

10 Heist Movies You Need To Watch Now

Global Grind
Sara Makeba Daise

From ‘Witchcraft’ To Wisdom: How Black Women Are Embracing Ancestral Spirituality Miscast As ‘Demonic’

MadameNoire
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

Saweetie attends EA Sports Presents The Madden Bowl - Arrivals

Saweetie Fights Back Against Promoter Maybach Mayy’s Escort Allegations: ‘I’ll Let The Lawyers Take It’

Alabama State Homecoming 2025
30 Items

Pretty Girls Go To Bama State! A Gallery Of Buzzzzy Baddies Who Brought It-Girl Energy To Homecoming 2025

A Toast To Black Hollywood
20 Items

Whew, Chileee… Must-See Tweets, Memes & #RHOP Reactions To Wendy & Eddie Osefo’s Felony Fraud Charge Arrests

Cardi B performs at 2025 Global Citizen Festival

Cardi B Claps Back At Critics About Why She Continues Clubbing While Pregnant: ‘I’m An Entertainer, Honey!’

Tyler Perry speaks at Madea's Destination Wedding ATL Special Screening

Tyler Perry Says Derek Dixon ‘Needs Help’ Amid Sexual Assault Claims & $260M Lawsuit

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close