Prison, Forever: Racist White Teen Pleads Guilty To Attempted Murder, Tried To Drown Black Boy While Calling Him ‘George Floyd’

Last year, BOSSIP reported on the attempted drowning of a young Black boy in Chatham, Massachusetts by two white teenagers who tried to kill him while making racist comments. Then-14-year-old John Sheeran was arrested, publicly named, and confined to house arrest as the alleged culprit of the crime. Because of the severity of his crime, Sheeran was charged as a “Youthful Offender, ” meaning he will be sentenced as an adult if convicted in an open-to-the-public trial.

Sheeran stood accused of pushing and holding the Black child’s head underwater several times while calling him “ni**er” and “George Floyd.” Today, we get new information about this case that hopefully gets the Black child and his family closer to justice.

According to PEOPLE, John Sheeran pleaded guilty to attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to WCVB, Sheeran’s lawyer released a statement last year in an attempt to defend his client.

“I can assure you, at this point, this young man had absolutely no intent to murder his friend. It was a stupid act that was carried way too far,” said Sheeran’s attorney, Kevin Reddington, during Monday’s hearing in Barnstable County Superior Court.

We can’t help but wonder what changed. Did John Sheeran just up and decide to admit that he’s a racist piece of s*** who committed a hate crime, or was there something more at play?

There is no word on how long a sentence Sheeran is facing, but we hope the judge has enough sense to send him to prison for as long as the law will allow. Lessons need to be taught, and the school bell is ringing!