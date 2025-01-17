OWN’s Family Or Fiancé Returning With Kissin’ Cousins, Rings, Relatives & Relationship Rehab [Trailer Exclusive]

Gather ‘round, BOSSIP fam, OWN’s fan-favorite unscripted series Family Or Fiancé is returning with a fresh batch of love stories featuring kissin’ cousins, rings, relatives, and relationship rehab.

We can exclusively reveal that the reality show will be back on TV screens this February, wrapped in family drama with a sprinkle of scandal.

A press release reports that Tracy McMillan returns to this ultimate crash course in whether love conquers all—or if family dysfunction will destroy the dream.

Family Or Fiancé will push boundaries again as McMillan guides couples and their families through tasks designed to dig deep into their drama. Will families put their differences aside and give their blessings, or will wedding bells be replaced with breakup blues?

The new season premieres Saturday, February 8, at 9 PM ET/PT.

Check out official episode descriptions for this brand new season:

“James and Jamica: Kissin’ Cousins”

Premieres February 8 at 9 PM ET/PT

James and Jamica met at a family funeral – yes, a family funeral. They are third cousins, and naturally their immediate family has some heavy concerns for their union. Before they walk down the aisle, can these two put their loved ones’ minds at ease?

“Sonia and Michael: She Works Hard for Her Money”

Premieres February 15 at 9 PM ET/PT

After a romantic first meeting in a New York City rainstorm, Sonia and Michael fell in love and decided to quickly marry. But when reality sets in, they realize that their lifestyles, ambitions and parenting styles are not always in sync.

“Tiara and Aikeem: Crazy, Angry, Love”

Premieres March 1 at 8 PM ET/PT

Childhood sweethearts with a history of breaking up and making up have decided they are ready to commit to marriage, but their families worry that past traumas are still clouding their abilities to maintain a healthy and functional relationship.

“Oleathia and Terrance: Ghosts of Relationships Past”

Premieres March 8 at 8 PM ET/PT

After a debilitating accident, Oleathia and Terrance fast-tracked their courtship into living together, with Terrance caring for her and her two sons. But six weeks before the wedding, the crisis is over, and the family struggles to find common ground.

“Britne and Jide: A Valentine’s Day Mom-sacre”

Premieres March 15 at 8 PM ET/PT

An engaged couple finds that their uniquely opposite family histories make it hard to trust each other’s intentions in the relationship. While the groom-to-be struggles with his mama’s boy identity, his fiancé struggles with her own childhood trauma.

Tune in to Family Or Fiancé when it returns on Saturday, February 8, at 9 PM ET/PT before claiming its regular time slot of 8 PM ET/PT on March 1.