‘Love During Lockup’ Exclusive: Kate Gets Fired Up After Finding Out Hunter Is Being Threatened

A brand new episode of Love During Lockup is set to air Friday, January 17 and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure.

The prequel to Love After Lockup, Love During Lockup reveals the fascinating moments that happen when people in the free world look for love and begin relationships with inmates, capturing their journey as they count down the days, weeks, months, or even years until the anticipated release. The captivating docuseries introduces viewers to six people outside of prison and follows them through the early stages of their romance with an inmate (or multiple inmates). Each person has a unique process for finding love behind bars. Some are only interested in drug offenders who they know are nonviolent. Some have fallen for a prisoner who they believe was wrongly convicted, while some are just looking for their prison bae. Regardless of their type, each has a specific reason for looking for love with someone behind bars.

Here’s a little more about the couple featured in the clip below:

Kate & Hunter & Kayleigh (Scottsdale/Phoenix, Arizona)

Kate is a free spirited yoga instructor who never imagined she would be in a relationship with someone who was in prison. That all changed when Hunter came along. Kate and Hunter met before Hunter was incarcerated, but they lost touch, and reconnected when Hunter was behind bars. Against Kate’s better judgment, she couldn’t escape Hunter’s allure and decided to jump feet first into the relationship. Kate refuses to be used for her money so she signed Hunter up for a prison pen pal site where he finds financial gain from women who reach out after seeing his profile. Although Kate is part of the pen pal plan, she may not be fully aware of how far Hunter may be taking these “connections.” Hunter claims to be committed to Kate, but when he proposes marriage to Kaleigh (one of his pen pals), who he is truly faithful to, is called into question.

In the exclusive clip, Hunter tells Kate about possible danger he’s facing from a woman who spoke about wanting to get him beaten up behind bars.

Watch the clip:

It’s kind of funny watching a show all about love and lockup and seeing someone like Kate who is basically encouraging her boyfriend to snitch.

Here’s more about what to expect from Episode 556 – “D*CKMATIZED”

Sam fears the worst when Krystal goes MIA. Kate and Kaleigh lawyer up for the love of Hunter. Donny drops shocking news on Jakeema. MJ faces her true feelings for her ex. Tia’s dream day with prison bae Rob is cut short when she’s forced to share.

There’s so much going on in this episode! Who are you most excited to see?

Here’s a little more about the rest of the cast this season:

Tia & Rob (Bayshore, NY)

Tia is a hard working single mom who wasn’t feeling lucky in love until Rob came along. As Rob’s release day quickly approaches, the two begin to make plans for his homecoming. When Rob confesses he wants strippers at his welcome home party, Tia is taken aback. Why does Rob need strippers when he has his girlfriend waiting at the gates for him with open arms?

Savannah & Bradly (Richmond, VA)

Savannah is a spunky 27-year-old who is counting down the days until her prison boyfriend, Bradly, is released. Savannah has not had the cleanest past herself as she has also had a complicated relationship with drugs and Bradly… who was her past weed dealer. Now being “California Sober,” Savannah’s family and friends worry about Savannah’s relationship with Bradly as they have never been sober together before in the free world. Bradly’s sister, Alissa, is Savannah’s closest friend, but has a strained relationship with her brother. Savannah is determined to reunite the two so they can all exist together in harmony. But when Savannah and Alissa meet up, Alissa freaks out on Savannah and tells her that none of Bradly’s family likes her and that he’s only using her. Savannah is still head over heels for Bradly and wants to scream it from the rooftops by getting his name tattooed on her body. When she tells Bradly of her plan, he is not supportive and tries to talk her out of it. Could Bradly’s lack of support validate Alissa’s claims that he is only using Savannah?

MJ & Willie (San Francisco,CA)

MJ is a Tongan American who is dating Willie, an inmate who is also of the Tongan culture. MJ and Willie have known each other for years through their families, but never dated. After they both divorced their previous spouses and Willie landed himself behind bars, he reached out to MJ and they found themselves falling for one another. Dating an inmate is tough, and no-one knows this better than MJ. During MJ’s relationship with Willie, she slipped up and cheated with her ex-husband. Now, she is going back to her hometown to visit her sick mother, but her family members aren’t the only ones she’ll be running into. Her old flame is also there. Is MJ still in love with her ex-husband? Does MJ’s love for Willie outweigh her love for her ex?

Sam & Krystal (Frankston, TX)

Sam, an EMT and self-proclaimed romantic, uprooted his life in Washington to move to Texas for his now wife, Krystal. Sam was previously married, but after that marriage ended, he found himself on a site for prison pen-pals. Sam stumbled across Krystal and after hearing her southern accent on the phone, it was a done deal. After Sam visited Krystal in prison he decided he wanted to live closer so he moved to Texas and left his family and friends behind. Shortly after, the couple decided to get married. Sam and Krystal may not get to spend time together outside of prison, however Krystal’s grandmother, Rita, is more than happy to fill Krystal’s shoes while she’s gone. Sam and Rita have a close relationship and Sam is often at Rita’s house fixing something or just providing company. However, Rita may be taking her role too seriously when she begins to become jealous of Sam and Krystal’s relationship.

Brooklyn & Brian (Columbus, OH)

Brooklyn is a spirited cheer mom and coach. Brooklyn’s boyfriend, and high school crush, Brian, is nearing the end of his stay in prison and will shortly be coming home to Brooklyn and her daughter, Ailani! Brooklyn and Brian have discussed their desire to conceive a baby the minute Brian is released. Brooklyn’s family isn’t so keen on her relationship with Brian, they have a good relationship with Brooklyn’s ex and are hoping that the two will rekindle their relationship for the sake of the family and their daughter. It also turns out that Brooklyn’s ex hasn’t completely left the picture, as he is still living in her home! Brooklyn feels torn about kicking her baby daddy out of the house as she grew up without her mother and wants her daughter to have both her parents in her life. However, Brian is aware of the living situation and wants Brooklyn’s ex out before his release from prison. Is Brooklyn prepared to break up her family for her new boyfriend?

Jakeema & Donny (Dallas, TX)

Jakeema is a 34 year old single mother with a spicy side that she’s named “Honey.” Jakeema met her boyfriend, Donny, when she was swiping through TikTok and saw a post of his. Jakeema has dated inmates before and decided to shoot Donny a message. After speaking for a bit, Jakeema questioned her decision to speak with an inmate and pulled back from the relationship, however Donny was persistent and went as far as sending Jakeema edible arrangements from prison. Jakeema then decided to give the relationship a shot and move her and her boys’ lives in Texas to Ohio to be closer to Donny. Donny often sends Jakeema money from prison and Jakeema has never questioned where this money is coming from, but when Donny finds himself in the hole and Jakeema’s cash app is dry, she wonders if Donny may be breaking some rules in prison. Her biggest worry – that Donny is pushing drugs on the inside. With this concern, is she ready to confess to her family that she is dating an inmate?

