Have you been keeping up with Love During Lockup?

We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from Friday’s all-new episode of Love During Lockup. In the clip below, Joey describes what he’s been dealing with due to his mother’s failing health. After isolating himself due to the family emergency, Michael is starting to get worried about his well-being.

Love During Lockup reveals the fascinating moments that happen when people look for love and begin relationships with inmates. The captivating docuseries introduces viewers to six couples navigating the challenges of romance in the prison system. Each person has a unique strategy for finding love behind bars. Some are completely obsessed with finding the prisoner of their dreams and their daily lives revolve around this pursuit. For others, this may be their first time reaching out and embarking on such an unconventional relationship. These couples face unique challenges from sending money, first video dates and visits, to the heartbreak and frustration of the prison system, but is it true love or just a con?

The all-new episode of Love During Lockup airs Friday, May 24 at 9pm EST on WeTV.