Daniel's Parents Meet His 'Love After Lockup' Love Interest

‘Love After Lockup’ Exclusive: Daniel’s Parents Grill Bianca About Her Drinking Habits

Published on September 5, 2024

The weekend is almost here, which means a new episode of Love After Lockup is on the way!

Love After Lockup follows seven couples, including two fan favorites, from Love During Lockup as they discover more love, new doubts, and encounter unforeseen obstacles in their relationships. The couples are as vulnerable and raw as ever as they share their emotional journeys and continue to find true love beyond prison walls.

We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from Friday’s new episode of Love After Lockup. In the clip below, Bianca meets Daniel’s parents, but things take a turn for the worse when they start asking her some pretty invasive questions!

Check out the clip:

Sheesh, they didn’t even warm her up for the grilling. How would you have reacted if you were Bianca?

The irony of all this is that Bianca is actually the survivor of a DUI accident. When she was just 23 years old Bianca nearly lost her life to a drunk driver. While she was in recovery, she decided to reach out to someone who committed the same crime she was a victim of to get more insight into why someone would drink and drive. That penpal became Bianca’s fiancé, Daniel.

The new episode of Love After Lockup airs Friday, September 6th at 9pm on WeTV.

