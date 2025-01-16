Business & Economy

Walgreens CEO says loss prevention caused theft

That's What You Get: Walgreens CEO Admits Locking Up Products Caused 52% Theft Increase, Sales Loss

Published on January 16, 2025

We’ve all been there. We walk into a drug store to get a high fructose corn syrup beverage and few personal items and end up in the store for an hour waiting for an overworked, underpaid, and highly unmotivated employee to unlock the plastic prison where the razors, deodorant, and laundry detergent are incarcerated. It’s annoying, unnecessary, and kind of makes you feel like, “Do they think I’M a shoplifter?”

Miami Beach, Florida, Walgreens Pharmacy, over the counter medication, medication, Zegerid Omeprazole Prilosec, anti-acid locked up

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

 

Well, the CEO of Walgreens recently admitted that this desperate and dastardly corporate attempt to safeguard inventory has backfired on them so badly that 1,200 stores will have to close their doors for good by 2027. According to DailyMail, Tim Wentworth shocked shareholders when he told them that their security attempt led to a 52% increase in theft. Wentworth added that not only is theft up, but sales are down. Way down.

“When you lock things up … you don’t sell as many of them. We’ve kind of proven that pretty conclusively,” Wentworth admitted.

Several stores in the Bay Area, Oakland, San Francisco, and Richmond are all set to close at the end of the month. Pretty shi**y that such a bad policy decision is going to cost employees their paychecks.

Walgreens plans to close a further 450 of its underperforming stores this year and a total of 1,200 stores nationwide by 2027.

