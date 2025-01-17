Wendy Williams’ Family Launches $50K GoFundMe To Free Her From Guardianship As Her Attorney Insists She’s Still Suffering From Dementia

Wendy Williams’ family wants to free the former talk show host from her guardianship.

The star’s family has launched a GoFundMe to raise $50,000 to free the star from the “loneliness and deep isolation” of the years-long guardianship. According to reports from The US Sun, Williams’ family created the GoFundMe on Wednesday, Jan. 15, shortly before her interview on The Breakfast Club.

The fundraiser, titled “Support Wendy Williams’ Fight for Independence,” explains their mission with a description that reads: “A GoFundMe fundraiser is being urgently organized to assist Wendy Williams’ family in expediting her return to her rightful home in Florida. For far too long, Wendy has faced the challenges of being unjustly placed under guardianship and labeled as incapacitated, despite her strong will and determination to live her life independently.”

Wendy’s family seeks to raise $50,000.

This effort comes as the former talk show titan broke her silence following her frontotemporal dementia diagnosis, saying that she’s far from cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated.

The 60-year-old called into The Breakfast Club on Thursday, where she insisted: “I am not cognitively impaired. But I feel like I am in prison.”

“I’m in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s,” she explained after host Charlamagne Tha God revealed Wendy was unable to leave her current location due to her being under conservatorship. “There’s something wrong with these people here on this floor.”

On the contrary, Roberta Kaplan, Williams’ attorney, spoke with TMZ, insisting that the star is still dealing with frontal lobe dementia and that people should not assume she’s fine just because she’s doing interviews.

Suffering from a neurological disease with no cure is why Roberta says a New York state court found Wendy unable to make legal and financial decisions on her own and will require care for the remainder of her life. Still, Wendy isn’t going through 365 days of failing health each year, with some days being better than others. According to Kaplan, that’s why Williams sounded so lucid when she called into The Breakfast Club.

Despite her family’s insistence that Wendy is doing just fine and should be left to her own devices, Kaplan is pleading with fans not to let Wendy’s interviews fool them.