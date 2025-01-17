For Discussion

Wendy Williams' Hopes To Be Free Her From Guardianship

Wendy Williams’ Family Launches $50K GoFundMe To Free Her From Guardianship As Her Attorney Insists She’s Still Suffering From Dementia

Published on January 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wendy Williams’ family wants to free the former talk show host from her guardianship.

Wendy Williams answers questions before a live audience at The Fillmore

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The star’s family has launched a GoFundMe to raise $50,000 to free the star from the “loneliness and deep isolation” of the years-long guardianship. According to reports from The US Sun, Williams’ family created the GoFundMe on Wednesday, Jan. 15, shortly before her interview on The Breakfast Club.

The fundraiser, titled “Support Wendy Williams’ Fight for Independence,” explains their mission with a description that reads: “A GoFundMe fundraiser is being urgently organized to assist Wendy Williams’ family in expediting her return to her rightful home in Florida. For far too long, Wendy has faced the challenges of being unjustly placed under guardianship and labeled as incapacitated, despite her strong will and determination to live her life independently.”

Wendy’s family seeks to raise $50,000.

This effort comes as the former talk show titan broke her silence following her frontotemporal dementia diagnosis, saying that she’s far from cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated.

The 60-year-old called into The Breakfast Club on Thursday, where she insisted: “I am not cognitively impaired. But I feel like I am in prison.”

“I’m in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s,” she explained after host Charlamagne Tha God revealed Wendy was unable to leave her current location due to her being under conservatorship. “There’s something wrong with these people here on this floor.”

On the contrary, Roberta Kaplan, Williams’ attorney, spoke with TMZ, insisting that the star is still dealing with frontal lobe dementia and that people should not assume she’s fine just because she’s doing interviews.

Suffering from a neurological disease with no cure is why Roberta says a New York state court found Wendy unable to make legal and financial decisions on her own and will require care for the remainder of her life. Still, Wendy isn’t going through 365 days of failing health each year, with some days being better than others. According to Kaplan, that’s why Williams sounded so lucid when she called into The Breakfast Club.

Despite her family’s insistence that Wendy is doing just fine and should be left to her own devices, Kaplan is pleading with fans not to let Wendy’s interviews fool them.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

lifetime wendy williams Newsletter The Breakfast Club

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104

Love & Marriage Huntsville

Carlos King, Castmates & Candid Confessions: OWN Celebrates ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Season 10 With Swanky Soirée In The A [Exclusive]

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson attend Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala

Thee Shooter & Thee Stallion: Social Media Swoons Over Klaygan’s Heart-Eyed Hard Launch In NYC

Tiny Harris

Tiny Harris Has ‘Red Hot’ 50th Birthday Bash, Xscape, Her Hubby T.I. & Other Stars Swarm Classily Crimson Celebration

Simon x Porsha

ED Discrepancy: Simon Guobadia Files New Lawsuit Against Porsha Williams For Allegedly ‘Malicious’ Malfunctioning D-Dropping Disses

Man, child and farming in greenhouse, harvest and family with tomato plants, sustainability and wooden box. African father, boy and teaching for inspection, growth and fruit in crate with agriculture

USDA Ends Support For ‘Socially Disadvantaged’ Black Farmers Amid Trump’s Anti-DEI Agenda

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close