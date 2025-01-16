‘Diddy DONE!’ Wendy Williams Addresses Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Arrest For The 1st Time, Says He Will Go To Prison ‘For Life’

Wendy Williams seemed far from “incapacitated” during her recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, so much so that she offered her take on Sean “Diddy” Combs being arrested for sex trafficking and racketeering.

The former talk show host made her first live appearance since a Lifetime documentary and gave fans a look into her life after her frontotemporal dementia diagnosis. Williams called into the show on Thursday, Jan. 16, with Charlamagne Tha God–Wendy’s former radio show co-host– revealing that she called in because she was “trapped in a conservatorship” and could not leave where she was located.

During her interview, Williams addressed Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ongoing legal troubles for the first time, predicting that he’ll be in prison for the rest of his life.

“Diddy will go to prison for life, people,” she said before adding, “You don’t know the things that I know about Diddy back in the day.”

Williams continued, “You know what? It’s about time, people. It is about time. Diddy done.”

Throughout her career, she was a vocal critic of the Bad Boy founder, questioning his allegedly controlling behavior with then-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura during a 2015 episode of the Wendy Williams Show, according to Page Six.

“My thing about when you date a mogul, is, that it’s really difficult to avoid them, because if you use your head, you never know when they’re going to pop up on the scene,” Williams said at the time. “He’s a mogul! Like, he can hire a plane right now, zoom it to South Africa, land on the roof of the hotel where she’s staying, pay people off at the front desk, ‘Give me the key and let me up in her room.'”

She added that being in the same situation would make her “paranoid.”

The former talk show host also claimed in her 2004 memoir, The Wendy Williams Experience, that Diddy “single-handedly tried to ruin her career” after playing a role in her 1998 firing from Hot 97.

“The hell he put me through. I will never forget,” she wrote at the time. “But I don’t hate him.”