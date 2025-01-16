Wendy Williams Says She’s Not Cognitively Impaired, Claims Conservatorship Makes Her Feel ‘Imprisoned’

Wendy Williams is setting the record straight about how she’s REALLY doing. The talk show host is breaking her silence since her frontotemporal dementia diagnosis, saying that she’s far from cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated.

On Wednesday, the 60-year-old TV titan called into The Breakfast Club, joining guest host Loren LoRosa and longtime friends DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God, who co-hosted a radio show with Williams in the early 2000s.

During the interview, which also featured Wendy’s niece, Alex Finnie, Charlamagne said Wendy was calling from a “trapped” situation, unable to leave her current location due to her being under conservatorship.

“I am not cognitively impaired. But I feel like I am in prison,” Williams said before calling herself “sexy and gorgeous.” “I’m in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s. There’s something wrong with these people here on this floor.”

She went on to describe a typical day for herself in what she and her niece Alex dubbed a “luxury prison” and said that she’s there 24 hours a day.

“I keep the door closed,” said Wendy. “I watch TV. I listen to the radio. I watch the window. I sit here, and my life goes by.”

Her niece Alex added that the facility where Wendy is staying is highly secured and that her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, has full control over her communications and movements.

According to Alex, Williams’ phone has been confiscated, meaning she cannot receive calls from her family or make outgoing calls without restriction, and the host’s beloved cats have been taken away.

“They won’t allow you to leave or have visitors,” Wendy said, explaining how even simple freedoms like walking outside or visiting loved ones have been denied to her. “So you can’t even leave and take a walk if you wanted to, or take a trip or visit family members.”

The Breakfast Club guest host, Loren LoRosa, also said that she attempted to visit Wendy and claimed that security and the concierge lied and said she wasn’t there.

“For the last three years, I’ve spent my birthday by myself,” said Wendy. “That’s fine, I would rather spend my birthday by myself than spend it with the people on this floor.”

Williams didn’t hold back in the interview, describing the system she is now under as “broken” and accusing those in charge of treating her poorly.

“This system is broken,” said Wendy while holding back tears. “What they’re doing to me is emotional abuse.”

Williams also revealed her desire to visit her 94-year-old father for his birthday in February, but she fears that her guardian will block her from leaving.

“I’m exhausted thinking about what if I can’t see my dad for his 94th birthday. At 94, the day after that is not promised,” she said, breaking down in tears. “My life is like f****d up!”

Wendy’s niece went on to urge listeners to “make as much noise as possible” using hashtags like “#FreeWendy” to make sure Wendy “lives her life in dignity.”

“Give her the freedom that she deserves!” said Alex Finnie before alleging that Morrisey doesn’t want Wendy to seem as healthy as she is.

Listen to Wendy Williams break her silence on The Breakfast Club.