‘One Of Them Days’ Director Lawrence Lamont Weighs In On Whether Movie Has The Makings For Future Franchise Films

We love a buddy comedy that brings the laughs, and One of Them Days delivers on every level.

Directed by Lawrence Lamont, the film brings together the dynamic duo of Keke Palmer and SZA as two best friends navigating chaos, comedy, and the rent money gone missing. BOSSIP Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden caught up with Lawrence to talk about his fresh approach to the genre, creating a universal story, and the possibility of turning One of Them Days into a franchise.

Reinventing the Buddy Comedy

For Lamont, creating a new take on the buddy comedy genre meant paying homage to the classics while breaking new ground.

“I think I’m the sum of my influences,” Lamont said. “I’ve studied so many filmmakers—Spike Lee, John Singleton, the Hughes Brothers—and these directors shot wonderful films in LA. But to your point, I’ve never really seen one like this before.” Lamont drew inspiration from iconic comedies like Superbad and Friday while focusing on originality. “It being so original on the page already just made it easy. And me stepping back saying, ‘Wow, it really hasn’t been a buddy comedy with two Black women.’ Like yeah, you know, think about B.A.P.S. and then it’s like, why is that the only one? So keeping it original but also keeping that magic that the ‘90s films had was a big goal of mine.”

Keke and SZA Dive Into Physical Comedy

The physical comedy in One of Them Days is a standout feature, but did Lamont have to convince his stars to commit to the wilder scenes?

“I don’t say I had to implore them,” Lamont said. “We all were having so much fun. We knew what this movie was. We know that it’s crazy, but in the same vein, I never wanted things to feel goofy or slapstick.”

For SZA, her gymnastics background came in handy.

“Anything that I thought she might push back on, like climbing the poles, all the running—she leaned into it, which was really cool,” Lamont shared.

Balancing LA Vibes with Universal Appeal

While One of Them Days has a distinctly LA vibe, Lamont was intentional about making the story relatable no matter where viewers are from.

“I knew that I was stepping into a studio film, so being all the way grounded may not translate worldwide,” Lamont explained. “I wanted it to feel like it was authentic, but I also wanted it to feel like anywhere—like you were from anywhere. This could happen in Philly, Atlanta, or London. That was really intentional.”

A Dream Ensemble Cast

The film’s ensemble cast and cameos add even more comedic firepower, with Katt Williams, Janelle James, Amin Joseph, and Lil Rel among the big names.

“When the idea for Katt came, that we could possibly get him to play Lucky, I was like praying,” Lamont revealed. “I had my director’s meeting, and we were aligned on visions. He knew exactly what to do and, honestly, he was in character the entire time.”

Room for a Sequel?

The ending of One of Them Days leaves the door open for more adventures, and Lamont is already envisioning a franchise.

“I look at movies like Friday, even movies like The Hangover,” Lamont said. “You can do Another One of Them Days, and we don’t know what happened. Their apartment burned down, we give you a taste of how things are maybe a few months after. But I think it’s more than enough room for this to not only have a sequel but just to be a huge franchise.”

With a groundbreaking approach to buddy comedies, a hilarious ensemble cast, and a fresh take on friendship, One of Them Days has all the makings of an instant classic. Catch the magic in theaters—and don’t be surprised if this is just the beginning of a comedy series you’ll be talking about for years to come.

One of Them Days is in theaters now!