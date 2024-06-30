Bossip Video

Though the two rappers have ceased throwing shots via bars, the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef is still a hot topic. The situation even has Keke Palmer asking questions! She took to social media for clarification on a term, and fans are getting a good laugh out of it.

Source: Michael Buckner / GettyEven a pop culture icon like Keke has trouble keeping up with new terms, and she kept it 100 about what a “69 god” meant to her. The mother of one hopped on Instagram with a perplexing question as she feels she is “missing something.” In the video, she refers to Lamar’s “Not Like Us” hit song and is clear that there is “no shade, no tea” involved.

Now, I have a question,” she stated. “I’m really curious of what’s so bad about being a 69 god.”

It becomes clear that Palmer took the term to be a sexual reference because she continues, “Far as I knew, 69 was something that just meant you were reciprocal, right? So, if you’re a 69 ‘god,’ you know, what’s so bad about that?”

Fans Corrected Keke Palmer’s Calculations On What A “69 God” Really Means

While Palmer’s interpretation is understandable, Lamar was referring to something completely different when he said Drake was a 69 god. Fans in the comments were able to clarify that the term is a play on words. Drake has often referred to himself as the “6 god,” which represents his hometown of Toronto. The 69 is a call out to Tekashi 6ix9ine and the 2015 lawsuit against him for sexually assaulting a minor. Drake has also faced the same allegations of pedophilia, therefore making him a “69 god.”

The self-proclaimed “Millennial Diva” may have gotten her answer, but certainly not the answer she was hoping for!

As for the 69 god himself, he has remained quiet since the end of the rap beef with the exception of a collaboration with Camilla Cabello. Drake also moved out of his lavish L.A. home while his Toronto compound was repeatedly under attack. On the other hand, Kendrick has been making the music video for “Not Like Us” after his Juneteenth peace-making performance dubbed “Gangchella.”