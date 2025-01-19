‘Both Eyes Open’ Exclusie: Gail Bean Shines As Leading Lady And Executive Producer At ATL Premiere

A number of stars were recently seen on the ATL scene at the highly anticipated premiere of Both Eyes Open, a gripping new psychological thriller written and directed by Ariel Julia Hairston, starring and EP’d by Gail Bean.

Gail Bean of P-Valley and Snowfall fame lit up the red carpet with her radiant smile and infectious energy as she celebrated her leading role.

Gail stars as the protagonist in Both Eyes Open, which tells the haunting story of a woman who escapes an abusive relationship only to be confronted by mysterious messages that suggest her past is far from over. With its suspenseful plot and talented cast, which also includes Taye Diggs, the film has already started generating buzz as a must-watch thriller of the season.

Gail Bean Was Joined At The ATL Premiere By Fellow Celebs

Both Eyes Open’s premiere was star-studded and included attendees/cast members Tristan Mack Wilds (The Wire) and Joy Brunson (This Is Us).

The premiere was a celebration of the independent film itself and the collaborative effort that brought the project to life in such a short timeframe.

BOSSIP’s Liz Smith caught up with Rod McClure, the CEO of Rodfather Productions, who also served as the film’s Executive Producer, to discuss the significance of this project.

He expressed his pride in assembling such a dynamic team, particularly emphasizing the company’s mission to provide opportunities to underrepresented voices in the entertainment industry.

“The production set was awesome; it was a great vibe and great chemistry with everyone,” he said. “Everyone brought their A-game, and we had a wonderful time. One of our goals at Rodfather Productions is to use our platform to provide opportunities to those who don’t typically get these opportunities. It was intentional for us to bring in a Black female writer/director, Ariel Julia Hairston, and Gail Bean as a first-time Executive Producer and leading lady in a film. We look forward to creating more opportunities for others in the future.”

For Gail Bean, Both Eyes Open marks a career milestone as the leading lady and her debut as an Executive Producer.

During the premiere, she took a moment to reflect on the journey and express her gratitude to everyone who made the film possible.

“For us to be here today and for it to get picked up is amazing. It’s been less than a year—less than a year! We shot this in April, and it took less than three weeks,” Gail told BOSSIP. “So I want to say thank you to everyone. We all made this happen. Everyone had to say ‘yes’ in order to make this work. I’m so grateful and so honored!”

The movie is now playing in select theaters.

With a compelling story, a powerhouse cast, and a production team dedicated to uplifting new voices, Both Eyes Open is shaping up to be a standout psychological thrill ride that will keep you on the edge of your seat.