Honeymoon Horror: Retired Black Cop & White Wife Sue American Airlines Over Racial Profiling Accusations

A Black retired police officer and his white wife are suing American Airlines, claiming they were falsely accused of human trafficking while traveling to celebrate their honeymoon.

Anthony Williams and Katsiaryna Shasholka say the incident left them humiliated, scared, and emotionally scarred, according to their complaint filed in the Southern District of Florida.

False Accusations on Flight Lead to “Embarrassing” Detention

In September 2022, Williams and Shasholka boarded a flight from Phoenix to Miami. Their lawsuit alleges a passenger accused Williams of trafficking his wife and reported him to airline employees without cause.

Innocent before proven guilty??

Upon landing, American Airlines staff escorted the couple off the plane and detained them in front of other passengers.

According to PEOPLE, their attorney wrote a complaint explaining how the couple felt:

“Upon landing, our clients were falsely imprisoned by American Airlines employees who escorted them off of the plane. They were made to wait confused and embarrassed as the other passengers deplaned and walked by them.”

The couple claims they were humiliated by the experience and suffered severe emotional distress, including sleeplessness, paranoia, panic attacks, fear, anxiety, embarrassment, and humiliation, as stated in court documents.

Williams and Shasholka Accuse Airline of Racial Profiling

The plaintiffs argue there was no valid reason for the accusations and have named American Airlines, the passenger who made the report, and two airline employees as defendants in the lawsuit. They believe the actions were rooted in racial discrimination.

Like, where’s the evidence?

The complaint alleges that the airline’s handling of the situation caused significant emotional and mental harm to the couple, who were supposed to be enjoying their honeymoon.

American Airlines Responds to Lawsuit

In a statement provided to PEOPLE, American Airlines said:

“American strives to provide a positive experience to everyone who travels with us. We are reviewing the allegations of the complaint.”

Despite the company’s vague response, the lawsuit sheds light on what the plaintiffs describe as a traumatic and unjust experience.

No apology?? What a terrible start to their honeymoon!

This Isn’t the First Time: Another Black Man Alleges Racial Profiling by American Airlines

The lawsuit also draws comparisons to a 2023 incident involving musician David Ryan Harris, a longtime collaborator with John Mayer and Dave Matthews. As reported by PEOPLE and covered by BOSSIP, Harris claimed he was accused of trafficking his own biracial children while boarding an American Airlines flight in Atlanta.

According to Harris, a flight attendant reported him after his children allegedly didn’t respond to her during an interaction. Police officers confronted Harris, leaving him to explain that the children were, in fact, his.

Seems like it doesn’t take much for wrongdoers to mess things up for people on these flights. Be careful out there.

Following the incident, American Airlines issued an apology:

“At American, the safety and security of our customers and team members are our top priorities. We strive to create a positive, welcoming environment for everyone who travels with us and apologize for any misunderstanding that may have occurred.”

Harris later revealed that a representative from the airline reached out to him, stating the flight attendant offered a “heartfelt apology.”

No airline points? Boooo…

The Bigger Picture: Racial Profiling in Travel

Williams and Shasholka’s ordeal, like Harris’, highlights the ongoing issue of racial profiling in the travel industry. Black travelers frequently report feeling scrutinized or falsely accused of criminal activity, particularly when traveling with family or individuals of a different race.

While American Airlines maintains that it prioritizes creating a welcoming environment, these high-profile cases suggest otherwise. For Williams and Shasholka, what was meant to be a romantic honeymoon trip turned into a public spectacle of embarrassment and fear.

Now, the couple seeks justice and accountability through the legal system.

What’s Next for American Airlines?

As the lawsuit unfolds, American Airlines will have to confront growing accusations of discriminatory practices.

Whether or not the company takes tangible steps to address racial profiling remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the pressure is on to repair its reputation with Black travelers.