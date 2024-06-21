Bossip Video

The idea that violent and corrupt cops are just “bad apples” is as historically inaccurate as it is an outright bootlicking lie. Police abuse their power, kill people, and break their oaths and they have been doing so for hundreds if not thousands of years. It’s not a glitch in the system, it is the system. Until a major change in policing occurs in America, one that we won’t hold our breath for, then Black folks will continue to be subjected to blue bloodlust.

According to a report in the Atlanta Black Star, a Georgia police officer who was once accused of murder and was fired for excessive force, has once again “allegedly” violated another citizen, this time, a Black woman. Manchester Police Officer Donovan Scott-Sinclair was caught blue-handed on body camera body slamming and tasering Zykerria Bowles on June 10 after pulling her over for a seatbelt violation. Bowles told WSB-TV that, “I was scared for my life out there, really.”

A big part of the problem outside of the police enacting violence on citizens is that the blue wall of protection is always being fortified by higher-ups who will do and say anything to defend their savage civil servants. It should come as no surprise that the Manchester Police Department released the following statement:

“This investigation revealed that there is no factual basis to support the allegations that Officer Scott-Sinclair acted inappropriately or applied physical force that was unreasonable in the apprehension and arrest of (Bowles). The injuries sustained by Bowles are consistent with someone who resists a lawful arrest by taking flight and being taken to the ground and then offering continued physical resistance during attempts to handcuff.”

Scott-Sinclair initially pulled Bowles over for not wearing her seatbelt when he noticed another woman lying down in the back seat and allegedly smelled marijuana. Upon asking the women to step out of the vehicle, Scott-Sinclair says that Bowles began berating him and once he found a small container of marijuana, decided to arrest her. Bowles allegedly resisted this arrest and police enjoy nothing more than using those opportunities to do any level of violence that they choose.

Now the local NAACP wants him fired and they’re calling for the GBI to investigate.

“He grabbed that young lady in the breast area, the chest area, pulled her up, slammed her to the ground,” Dr. Glenn Dowell with the NAACP described the police body-worn camera video to WSBTV. “So, running your mouth is not a direct indicator that you should be abused.”

Peep the video below for the body camera footage and more insight into Officer Scott-Sinclair’s shady background…

Play

Lock him up. Toss the key. Move on with life.