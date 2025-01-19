Clock Ain’t Dead! ‘TikTok Is Back’ After U.S. Ban Leaves Addicted App Users In Withdrawal

Non-stop scrollers rejoice! After President-Elect Donald Trump previously led the charge to block TikTok in the U.S., the platform credited him with saving it after an overnight ban.

We don’t even have to wait for the Inauguration for the stunts and shows to start. The real fanfare is going down online as a sea of addicted app users breathe a sigh of relief. After a few hours of crying, shaking, and throwing up from withdrawal, TMZ confirms TikTok’s comeback.

Despite previous plans to shut down the site himself due to its influence and close ties with the Chinese government, Trump announced an executive order to save TikTok almost as soon as he’s sworn in. In addition to stalling the ban, he proposed a 50% U.S. ownership deal to compromise with legal demands to sell to a domestic buyer.

It’s unclear whether an Executive Order could actually stop, or at least delay the ban Congress passed last year. Since it’s already up and running in the States again, we won’t have to find out just yet.

Now the app is welcoming U.S. users back with an updated message.

“Welcome back! Thank you for your patience and support. As a result of President Trump’s efforts, TikTok is back in the U.S.! You can continue to create, share, and discover all the things you love on TikTok,” the new landing page said.

Now, how exactly did the next president reverse this decision before he even takes office? Those details will likely come out in the next days. He’s worked so closely with the company that TikTok CEO Shou Chew will attend Trump’s rally on Sunday and Inauguration on Monday.

TikTok recently issued a statement that thanked Trump for smoothing things out.

“In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service. We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive,” the company announced. “It’s a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship. We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States,” the statement continued.

This ride hasn’t even officially started yet and it’s already turning out to be a wild one!