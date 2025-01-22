Tamar & Her Mother Show Off Their Culinary Skills On ‘Cooking Sessions With Tamar & Ms. E’

Reality TV

January 22, 2025

Some of my favorite memories I have with my mom are in the kitchen. Sharing family recipes, secret ingredients, trials, and errors is a bonding experience Black women hold dear to our hearts. Tamar and her mother, Ms. Evelyn Braxton, are bringing their charming mother-daughter dynamic to Cleo TV with the heart-warming Cooking Sessions With Tamar & Ms. E. Come on an empty stomach and leave feeling full.

Tamar Braxton & Her Mother Show Off Their Culinary Chemistry On ‘Cooking Sessions With Tamar & Ms. E’

Source: Tamar Braxton & Her Mother Show Off Their Culinary Chemistry On ‘Cook / Courtesy of CLEO TV

Tamar and Ms. E reminisce over recipes while engaging in friendly competition and witty conversations. It’ll feel like a family gathering, and you can expect the Braxton women to eat in the fashion department as well.

According to the official press release, “They’re opening the doors to their Braxton family kitchen to celebrate life, laughs, and inspire fans with stories and flavors that honor their culture, family, and resilience.”

Tamar Braxton Cooking

In the Cooking Sessions With Tamar & Ms. E trailer, we watch Tamar whip up some chicken alfredo, a dish she says will lock down any man.

“Finally, after 10 years, my mother and I are pleased to present you with this amazing project where you and your family can become our family and share recipes and stories and have fun in the kitchen like we did, back in the day,” Tamar told Us Weekly.

Tamar gave us a glimpse of her cooking skills on social media when she began sharing her nightly routine, which includes cooking dinner for her son Logan.

Cooking Sessions with Tamar & Ms. E premieres Wednesday, March 26 at 9 PM ET/CT on CLEO TV.

