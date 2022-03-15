Bossip Video

“Sometimes healing is not on this side of God‘s kingdom but it lies on the other side in the bosom of God…”

The matriarch of the Braxton family is weighing in on the passing of her daughter and penning a touching tribute to her child.

As previously reported Traci Braxton passed away Saturday after a year-long battle with Esophageal cancer.

Following that, the Braxton family released a statement, and two of Traci’s four sisters, Towanda and Tamar, publicly expressed their grief individually with heartbreaking posts.

Now their mother Ms. Evelyn Braxton is weighing in.

Evelyn Braxton Remembers Her Late Daughter Traci

In a lengthy post, Evelyn memorialized her “dear sweet wonderful, incredible daughter” and detailed how she comforted her as she battled cancer.

“We slept in the same bed before she became so terminally ill all night talking while sharing so many secrets …,” wrote Ms. Evelyn. “She said with so much strength of faith, ‘mommy I’m going to beat this! My healing is right around the bend’. I replied with so much hope ‘absolutely oh yes, you will be heal[ed]” Baby girl without a doubt!’” She continued to say, “As days ,weeks, and months Passed she held on to her determination that she could be an example for someone else that she could perhaps help them through this heinous disease !!”

Evelyn also stated that they relied on their faith in God throughout Traci’s battle and added, “Sometimes healing is not on this side of God‘s kingdom but it lies on the other side in the bosom of God.”

“We prayed every day, we repeated Psalms 23 &Anointed our heads With oil,” wrote Ms. Evelyn. “Traci maintained Gods Peace, she never complained she just knew she was going to get through this didn’t matter how it looked. Life was hers and she was going to have it! I watch the weight drop off. I watched tears streaming down her face as she held onto her faith and her beliefs. She fought a good fight and held on until she could not hold on anymore.”

She added,

“Yes we pray for healing, of the body. Traci switched from life on this side to life on the other side. To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. Thank you Lord, for 50 years you have given me and my family and the world with Traci and allowing me to be her Mommy.

She closed her post by noting that there “will always be an empty place in my heart that will never be fulfilled” and thanked God for giving her a “beautiful treasure in vessel that will never be forgotten.”

What a beautiful statement.

Traci leaves behind her parents, husband, four sisters, a brother, one son, and a grandchild.

We’re sending heartfelt condolences to Ms. Evelyn Braxton and the entire Braxton family.