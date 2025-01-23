Trippie Trippin’? Coi Leray Posts Instagram Story Seemingly Saying She Was ‘Cheated’ On While Pregnant

There may be trouble in paradise for soon-to-be parents Coi Leray and Trippie Redd.

On Jan. 22, Leray took to her Instagram Stories with a message that seemingly hinted her 25-year-old rapper boo had cheated on her. According to a screenshot obtained by The Shade Room, the 27-year-old femcee penned:

“Nothing worst than being cheated on. I wouldn’t wish this pain on my worst enemy. God Bless.”

Coi included a heartbreak emoji along with her post. She hasn’t confirmed if Trippie was the source of her message, but notably, photos of the “Miss The Rage” hitmaker have been wiped clean from her Instagram grid.

Fans Offered Support To Coi Leray & Slammed Trippie Redd Following The Post

Fans of Leray have also been offering words of support in the comments section of her posts.

One message from a fan read:

“So sorry you are going through BS while pregnant! It cuts deeper and regardless of how strong you are, we are all human. God bless you and your baby, you both deserve the best!”

A few social media users have taken to Trippie’s page to condemn his alleged cheating actions.

“Why get with her if you had no intentions of treating her right,” one person penned.

Another Instagram user added:

“Yo Trippie, how does this even make sense?… Not only do you get her pregnant, but you have the audacity to cheat while she’s carrying your child? Like seriously, what’s wrong with you?”

Trippie has yet to address the rap star’s post, but he has removed all photos of her from his Instagram.

Coi Leray & Trippie Redd Are Expecting Their First Child

Coi’s open letter comes almost three weeks after she announced that she would be expecting her first child with Trippie. On Jan.1, the petite femcee took to Instagram to show off her growing baby bump, noting in the caption that she was excited to be “a rock star mommy.” She added:

“We ready for 2025.”

Coi and Trippie rekindled their relationship this month, marking a reunion nearly five years after their split in 2019, according to PEOPLE.

In August 2024, four years after expressing hope that they might reconnect one day, Leray took to X, saying, “Sleeping on FaceTime, waking up on FaceTime.”

Fans quickly speculated she was referring to Redd, especially after she posted a now-deleted screenshot of their video call, jokingly mentioning their shared love for Minions, the iconic characters from the Despicable Me franchise.

A month later, Redd confirmed their romance during a September interview with TMZ, revealing they had been spending time together in the studio. He shared that he had initially reached out to Leray through direct messages, and the two reconnected before going public with their relationship the previous month.

In a 2020 interview with the No Jumper Podcast, Coi reflected on her breakup with Trippie, explaining that they were both young when they first dated—he was 19, and she was 21—and that, as an emerging artist, she had a lot on her plate at the time.

“I just feel like it was not the right time for us, but I always felt like we were made for each other,” she added. “I just felt the timing wasn’t right.”

What do you think about this cheating speculation around Coi Leray and Trippie Redd? Could their relationship be coming to an end?