Celebrity Kids

Coi Leray Expecting First Baby With Trippie Redd

Breakups To Baby Bumps: Coi Leray Reveals Her Pregnancy After Successfully Spinning The Block With Romantic Rager Trippie Redd

Published on January 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 8

Coi Leray kicked off 2025 by announcing she’s becoming a rock star mom in the New Year!

Revolt World 2024

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Coi Leray Announces Her Pregnancy With Trippie Redd

The 27-year-old “TWINNEM” rapper took to Instagram with a carousel of photos showing off photos of her baby belly, a star shaped sparkler on her ring finger, a drawing of Stitch next to the word “Mommy,” and several coupled up shots with her baby daddy Trippie Redd!

Congratulations! We love this for them. Leray also revealed she’s into her second trimester of pregnancy already!

“I’m over 4 months,” she wrote on her Instagram Story Jan. 1. “I’m just small as hell of course.”

The couple rekindled their romance this summer after previously dating in 2019.

Coi Leray And Trippie Redd’s Dating History

Their split was a public one, with Trippie Redd (real name Michael Lamar White IV) taking aim at his ex on the track “Leray.” At the time he rapped: “When you got with me, you were a genius/ Now without me you have to live life as an idiot.” Leray addressed the diss on an episode of No Jumper in 2020.

“At first, no, I didn’t like it,” Leray told Adam22 in the August 21 episode. “It was very like, what the f–k, because I always thought we really had something outside of the music. So I’m just like, damn. If you got something to say, let’s get together and you say that s–t to my face… I felt like I’m being used for click bait.”

“He’ll sell out with or without me, but at that point I just felt like, am I for click bait? He coulda just called me, you coulda just hit me, DM’d whoever, emailed,” Coi added. “You coulda got the message the f–k out there because we’re very connected. You ain’t have to go ‘head and put me down like that in a song. It just made me feel like you just think I’m a f**king idiot. It was bullsh*t. If you want to sing some, shi*t sing what’s really going on.”

Coi Leray Hinted At Being Open To Dating Trippie Redd Again In ‘No Jumper’ Interview

In the same interview, Leray also hinted at the possibility of a future reconciliation.

One thing I do respect is he’s an artist and just like me, and just like me I’m going to put my emotions in a song and he does it very well. That’s one thing I got to give it to him…”

“We were both young, I met Trippie when he was 19, were were both young and I’m an upcoming big female artists. I had a lot going on. He had a lot going on at the time too. I feel like it was not the right time for us. I still feel like we were made for each other. I just feel like the timing wasn’t right. I’mma always try to uplift you and give you as much guidance as I could from my experiences. You could disagree but just hear me out. Sometimes when you’re in that state, sometimes nobody want to hear that sh*t. You need to hear it. It’s something you need to hear. It just got to a point where. It’s very hard to have two alphas in love. When Trippie love you, he loves hard. But it is what it is.

We was lit. We was definitely lit. It just didn’t work out. It is what it is. Gotta move on. It’s not like I don’t see him. It’s not like he don’t see me. We see each other out here and it ain’t no beef. I just wish the best and maybe one day, maybe not.

Clearly the timing was better for the pair in 2024. The couple didn’t shy away from public displays of affection at TIFF and REVOLTWorld in September.

Doodles 'Dullsville And The Doodleverse' Premiere Event During TIFF

Source: Robin Marchant / Getty

Hit the flip for more photos of the couple throughout their journey together.

SEE ALSO
Who's Next With Coi Leray

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The couple got close backstage at S.O.B.’s in April 2019.

SEE ALSO
Summer Jam 2019

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

They were also inseparable at Summer Jam that year.

SEE ALSO
Doodles 'Dullsville And The Doodleverse' Premiere Event During TIFF

Source: Robin Marchant / Getty

Trippie cuddled up with Coi alongside Pharrell and his wife Helen at the premiere event for Doodles Dullsville And The Doodleverse September 7, 2024.

SEE ALSO
Red Carpet Premiere And After Party Of "Dullsville And The Doodleverse" At TIFF

Source: Robert Okine / Getty

The good time were definitely rolling… We’re wondering if this baby was made in Toronto!

SEE ALSO
Revolt World 2024

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Trippie kept close to Coi at Revolt World September 20.

SEE ALSO
Revolt World 2024

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The rockstar parents-to-be posed on the couch backstage at RevoltWorld for the paparazzi

SEE ALSO
Revolt World 2024

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

What do you think they’ll name the baby?

SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12345678

Related Tags

Babies Coi Leray Coupled Up Preciousness Trippie Redd
More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration

Lil Durk: Everything We Know About The Case As Lawyers Prepare For Trial

Hip-Hop Wired
Happy black couple toasting during Thanksgiving meal in dining room.

9 Fall Date Ideas That Celebrate Black Love & Culture

MadameNoire
US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Why Is Diddy Trying To Serve His Prison Sentence At FCI Fort Dix In New Jersey?

Global Grind
55th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program And Dinner

Young Black Couples We Can’t Stop Rooting For

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Latest News
NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York
6 Items

One Baddie After Another: Latto, Teyana Taylor, Mariah The Scientist & More Stun At Star-Studded NikeSKIMS Launch In NYC

Young Thug speaks at 2021 Revolt Summit
2 Items

Race Swap Shenanigans: Young Thug Channels Audacity Of Caucacity & Hard ‘R’ Ridiculousness On New Album, ‘UY SCUTI’

Kevin Mazur

Belcalis Vs. Barbie Brawl: A B C D E F G, Cardi Claps Back At Nicki, Trading Shots Over Album Sales & Alleged ‘Cocaine Barbie’ Tales

Saucy Santana performs at 2025 Kentuckiana Pride Festival & Parade

Saucy Santana Shocks Fans With Update After Allegedly Leaving Waffle House On Stretcher

50 Cent x Diddy

Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Trolling: 50 Cent Says He’s ‘Available’ To Fill In For Diddy At His Scheduled Miami Speaking Appearance Amid Sentencing

CultureCon 2025
2 Items

Girlfriend Goals? People Think THIS Proves Porsha’s Being Peachily Pursued By An Affluent ATL-Based Barber

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close