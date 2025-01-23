‘Love Is Blind’ Star Tyler Francis Takes ‘Full Accountability’ For His Role In Ashley Adionser Split

Tyler Francis has issued his own statement following his ex, Ashley Adionser, announcing their split.

On Wednesday, Jan. 22, Ashley revealed to PEOPLE that she and her husband Tyler, who met on season 7 of Love Is Blind, “made the difficult decision” to call it quits after more than a year of marriage. Just one day later, Francis confirmed the split in a statement of his own, calling the process of dissolving their marriage “incredibly difficult and emotional.”

“As many of you may have seen, Ashley has shared the news of our decision to end our marriage,” Tyler began in a post on his Instagram Story. “This has been an incredibly difficult and emotional process for both of us, and it is one we have approached with great care and respect for one another.”

The reality star continued and said he took accountability for his role in their “difficulties”,

“While our journey together began with so much hope and love, we came to realize that there were challenges we could not overcome. I take full accountability for my role in the difficulties we faced, and I respect Ashley’s decision to move forward in a way that prioritizes her peace and happiness.”

Tyler added that his ex is “an incredible woman” and that he has “nothing but admiration and gratitude for the love and support she has given me” during their short time together.

“I ask for kindness and understanding as we both move forward separately, focusing on healing and growing,” he concluded.

In Ashley’s previous statement, she revealed that the couple had already been “separated for several weeks” before deciding to permanently end their marriage.

“While I had hoped for mutual understanding and transparency in our relationship, it has become clear that our paths are no longer aligned, making it impossible for me to continue in this marriage,” she said earlier this week. “This was not a decision I made lightly, but one I know is necessary for my own growth and peace. While this chapter is ending, I will always hold respect for the time and love we shared. I kindly ask for privacy during this deeply personal time as I focus on healing and building a new future. Thank you for your understanding and support.”