‘Love Is Blind’ Stars Ashley Adionser & Tyler Francis Split After One Year Of Marriage: ‘Our Paths Are No Longer Aligned’

After a little over a year of marriage, Love Is Blind star Ashley Adionser has announced her split from Tyler Francis.

After meeting and getting married on season 7 of Love Is Blind, the couple have decided to split, according to PEOPLE. Ashley spoke about the decision to go their separate ways in a statement to the outlet, revealing that they have already been separated for several weeks and will be getting a divorce.

“After much reflection, I want to share that Tyler and I have been separated for several weeks and have now made the difficult decision to end our marriage,” Ashley told PEOPLE. “While I had hoped for mutual understanding and transparency in our relationship, it has become clear that our paths are no longer aligned, making it impossible for me to continue in this marriage.” The reality star continued, “This was not a decision I made lightly, but one I know is necessary for my own growth and peace. While this chapter is ending, I will always hold respect for the time and love we shared. I kindly ask for privacy during this deeply personal time as I focus on healing and building a new future. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

Ashley and Tyler met in the pods on Love Is Blind, forming a strong connection early on. When Tyler later revealed that he was a sperm donor and had three biological children, Ashley was understandably upset, but she later came to a point of understanding and the two moved forward with their engagement and eventual marriage.

As the show was airing, however, it was leaked on social media that Tyler had more of a relationship with these children and their mother than he was letting on to. While he told Ashley he’d never met the kids, photos of him and the kids spending Christmas morning in matching pajamas circulated on the internet, along with other evidence that proved he was lying about his level of involvement with the kids.

At the season 7 reunion, Tyler admitted that he did “help a friend and her wife start a family,” but says he “voluntarily” decided to help care for the children after his friend’s wife left her. He also said he lied about not knowing what his kids looked like in an effort to protect them and their privacy–but claimed Ashley already knew the whole truth.

“There’s pictures of me around,” he acknowledged, according to PEOPLE. “I played a part that became very shaky with a friend. There’s no rule books to this… but I do want to let people know Ashley knows all this. This is news to the world, this has never been news to us.”

Ashley fired back at viewers who thought she was completely unaware of the situation, insisting that Tyler never wanted to discuss the topic on camera. Tyler went on to insist on a podcast that he wanted those kids and their mom to “have their family” and leave him alone.