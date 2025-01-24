Toya & Reginae Discuss The ‘Real, Raw & Relatable’ Second Season Of Their WE Tv Show—‘There’s No Faking It’ [Exclusive]

Toya Johnson-Rushing and Reginae Carter are returning to TV screens today for the second season of their reality show, and they’re speaking on their unfiltered family and mother-daughter bond.

Tonight, WE TV viewers will see the highly anticipated second season of Toya & Reginae, which will feature them juggling life, love, family, and their careers in the spotlight from different coasts.

Toya is in Atlanta and continuing to try to mend familial fences as she anxiously awaits her brother Walter’s return from prison. Meanwhile, Reginae is in L.A. hustling to land a major acting role, all while keeping a mysterious new relationship under wraps. An official press release reports that that may be easier said than done when Toya makes a visit to discuss Reginae’s spending habits. Also returning to the show is Toya’s sister, Beedy, whose shocking revelation pushes Toya’s patience to the limit. On top of all that, her mother, Ms. Anita, is acting erratically, leaving Reginae to wonder if she should move back to Atlanta. This season promises to be the “realest, rawest, most unfiltered” yet, from family milestones to personal challenges and triumphs.

Toya Johnson-Rushing & Reginae Talk Toya & Reginae Season 2

The pair recently sat down with BOSSIP to share their excitement and nerves about the show’s return, promising more real, raw, and relatable moments that fans have come to love.

“We’re excited for season two, so to finally be here and be out, it’s a mix of nerves and pure excitement,” said Toya to Managing Editor Dani Canada.

Reginae echoed her sentiment, adding, “I can’t wait to be back on TV and being relatable so people can, you know, understand that we go through stuff like that too.”

The mother-daughter duo emphasized the authenticity that sets their show apart from other reality TV programs.

“Nowadays, shows kind of shy away from being this real and raw,” explained Toya. “But that’s just who we are. If I’m going to do reality TV, it’s going to be real. There’s no faking it—this is my life.”

Reginae, who has grown up in front of the cameras, shared her philosophy.

“When my mom introduced me to reality TV, she said, ‘You be yourself. You don’t have to fake anything.’ That’s been my approach ever since. The production loves that about us, too. They just turn on the cameras, and this is our life.”

Fans can look forward to seeing more of Toya and Reginae’s close-knit relationship, as well as other family dynamics like Toya’s brother Walter coming home from prison and Toya’s mom, Ms. Anita, looking for love.

According to Reginae, who will be seen dating in season two, the matriarch had a long list of requirements and wanted a candy-coated look.

“I’m trying to hook my grandma up, but she has a long list,” she told BOSSIP. “She wants a strong chocolate man who can cook! But she knows what she wants, and if she doesn’t like you, you’ll know.”

The season also includes touching moments, like Toya organizing a family reunion that brought her dad’s children together under one roof.

“It was amazing to have everyone together, just enjoying each other,” said Toya.

And, of course, Reginae’s little sister, Reign, is back.

“You’ll see her on the first episode,” said Toya. “That little girl is something else—she’s adorable and a handful all at once.”

Additionally, the season will feature emotional family moments, like a heartwarming family reunion where Toya brought together her father’s children and her own, but it also explores deeper themes this season, including setting boundaries, balancing family and work, and navigating relationships.

“It’s about learning how to say no and walk away when you’re not appreciated,” Toya said. Reginae added, “You’ll see us deal with family challenges and find ways to balance everything. There are lessons here for everyone.”

Ultimately, the unbreakable bond between Toya and Reginae is at the heart of the show, which drives viewers to tune in.

“It’s amazing to have someone who always has your back,” said Reginae. Toya added, “Our relationship has always been about love, respect, and understanding. She’s my baby, but she’s also my biggest supporter.”

When asked to describe each other in three words, Reginae called her mom “independent, giving, and caring,” while Toya described her daughter as “outgoing, emotional, and loving.”

Toya & Reginae season two promises to deliver everything fans love—laughter, heartfelt family moments, and plenty of life lessons.

“We’re relatable, we’re real, and we’re ready to share it all,” said Toya.

Watch our exclusive with Toya and Reginae!

Premiering Friday, January 24, 2025, at 9 pm ET, the second season of Toya & Reginae will air exclusively on We TV and stream on ALLBLK.