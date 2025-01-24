Prosecutors In A$AP Rocky Trial Weed Out Jurors With Rihanna Questions
Prosecutors In A$AP Rocky Trial Weed Out Prospective Jurors With Questions About Rihanna, No Black Jurors Selected
As A$AP Rocky‘s assault trial heads into opening statements, prosecutors want to ensure that any prospective jurors’ Rihanna fandom won’t get in the way.
Jury selection is complete in Rocky’s trial after the rapper turned down a plea deal, making the decision to fight the gun charges he’s facing. According to TMZ, potential jurors were asked a ton of questions about both Rocky and his longtime love, Rihanna, during the selection process. The questions reportedly included whether they’ve heard of either star, listened to their music, or downloaded any of their songs.
Potential jurors were also asked if they’ve bought any of Rihanna’s products like Fenty Beauty or Savage X Fenty, according to the outlet. The prosecution also asked the jury pool if they could come to a fair and impartial verdict if Rihanna happened to be sitting in the courtroom.
Now that the jury has been selected, the gender split is almost right down the middle: seven women and five men. However, as pointed out by TMZ, there is there’s not a single Black juror, which is especially weird given Los Angeles’ diverse population.
Both Rocky and the alleged victim are Black, while the jurors that have been selected are white, Asian and Hispanic. Four alternate jurors who were selected are all women, none of them Black. According to AP, “those chosen include a woman who is a podcast editor and actor, and a man who has worked for more than 20 years at Trader Joe’s. The last alternate seated is a retired judge.”
Opening statements will begin on Friday after the jurors are sworn in. This comes after Rocky turned down a prosecution plea offer of 180 days in jail, instead risking years in prison if he is found guilty of two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. He has pleaded not guilty and his lawyer says he committed no crime.
As Rocky goes to trial on two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, he faces a penalty of up to 24 years in prison.
A$AP Rocky is accused of firing three or four shots at Terell Ephron, better known as A$AP Relli, on the streets of Hollywood in 2021. Ephron said the shots fired by his longtime friend grazed his knuckles. Rocky has pleaded not guilty. The rapper’s lawyers say he wasn’t even holding a real gun, but a starter pistol he used as a prop.
- Hotter Than A June Bug In July! A Gallery Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 3
- Karrueche Tran Seemingly Confirms Coach Prime Coupledom Amid Deion Sanders’ Bladder Cancer Announcement
- Wait A Dern Minute! Here’s What Happened When Karrueche Seemingly Confirmed Shocking Somethingship With Deion Sanders
Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104
-
Hotter Than A June Bug In July! A Gallery Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 3
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 105
-
Now, Tyler... Funniest, Wildest & Pettiest Tweets From ‘Madea’s Destination Wedding’ Premiere Weekend
-
Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia, Shatters Social Media With Flawlessly Feathered Fineness
-
Alexa, Play Vesta Williams ‘Congratulations’: Men Are Distraught Over Broadcast Bombshell Taylor Rooks’ Surprise Wedding & The Tweets Are Absolutely Hilarious
-
Karrueche Tran Seemingly Confirms Coach Prime Coupledom Amid Deion Sanders' Bladder Cancer Announcement
-
A'Timeee Was Had! Funniest Tweets, Memes, Videos & More From WNBA All-Star Weekend 2025