Feeling Good As Hell! Lizzo Celebrates Hitting Her Goal Weight With Super Snatched Transformation Photo

Lizzo always looks “Good As Hell,” but she recently revealed a major fitness milestone by flaunting her new figure in a stunning before-and-after video.

The singer shocked the internet with her recent Instagram posts, but that was just a small glimpse of Lizzo’s progress. While taking a break after her last tour, she’s been working on more than music. Rather than spill the tea about her recent lifestyle changes, the “Rumors” star let the results speak for themselves until now.

On Saturday, Lizzo shared the good news about her super-snatched success. Of course, she showed off her killer curves in a matching bra and leggings set from her clothing brand, Yitty. The body positivity advocate didn’t glorify an exact number on the scale, but she did share that it’s the smallest she’s been in a decade: “I haven’t seen this number since 2014!”

“I did it. Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal,” she said. “Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!” the caption continued.

Get into that natural glow!

In a second photo of the post, she does share some impressive stats from the “weight release” journey. A close-up of the scale reveals that over this 2-year process, Lizzo dropped 16% of her body fat. We see you, sis!

Lizzo Pops Out With Before-And-After Transformation Video

That wasn’t the end of the “About Damn Time” singer’s celebration. She also posted a video documenting the moment and how far she’s come over this process. It began with Lizzo announcing that she’s “on an intentional weight loss journey right now.” She emphasized that this wasn’t about satisfying anyone else’s expectations or meeting the conventional ideals of a “thin” body.

The most important goal was to make herself happy by the end. And she was prepared for more “big backed” backlash even after reaching her goal.

“Even at the end of my weight loss journey, I’m not going to be considered thin by any means. I will still be considered morbidly obese on the BMI and little bros on the internet are still going to call me ‘big backed,’ but I will be happy,” she said in a clip from the beginning of the process.

Halfway through the video, we get a big reveal from an overjoyed Lizzo.

“And I am happy! I did it!” she said, including inserts of her goal weight notification and body composition stats.

Is it really a Lizzo moment is she doesn’t break into song? She smiled ear to ear while singing and dancing to a bit of Kelly Rowland’s “Like This” in a shimmering black bodysuit.

After an extended social media break, Lizzo’s been making her way back to life in the public eye. She got in on the South Park anti-weight loss drug joke and mocked the Ozempic allegations as a new Queen of Halloween.

In addition to dropping several eye-popping selfies that repeatedly went viral, she broke her silence about the harassment lawsuits against her. After candidly confessing her side of the story to Keke Palmer, she revealed another exclusive.

Lizzo may have taken a break from social media and public appearances, but she never stopped the music. She’s been steadily in the studio during her time away and her second album is already done. Fans can look forward to seeing more of her new look as she rolls out new music later this year.

Congratulations, Lizzo!