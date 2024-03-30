Bossip Video

Lizzo is fed up and giving up, chucking the deuces after relentless bullying, backlash and an ongoing harassment lawsuit from her former dancers: “I QUIT!”

It’s been a long year for Lizzo, who already faced a lot of hate just for existing unapologetically as a fat Black woman in the spotlight. A big part of her charm is her openness about the ups and downs of life in addition to dealing with the pressures of fame. Until now, it never looked like too much for her to handle.

Lizzo took to Instagram to vent about “being dragged” and “disrespect.” On Friday, the feel-good flute player announced that she was quitting and definitely not feeling “Good As Hell.”

“I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet. All I want to do is make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it,” she wrote. “But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it. I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout and views… being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look… my character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name.”

Lizzo didn’t go into more detail about what this means for her future as an artist before exiting the chat.

“I didn’t sign up for this s**t — I QUIT,” she concluded.

Lizzo’s Ongoing Harassment Lawsuit

Insults about “Truth Hurts” singer’s looks are one thing to endure, but serious backlash, criticism, and career setbacks followed allegations from Lizzo’s ex-employees. Even many of Lizzo’s diehard fans fell off or withdrew support completely following a shocking lawsuit that seemingly defies everything she stands for.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Lizzo’s former dancers accused Lizzo of sexual harassment, false imprisonment, and several forms of discrimination. Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez competed to join her iconic backup dancers on Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

The women claimed the singer allegedly pressured the dancers to engage with performers at a sex show in Amsterdam, including “eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas.” They also accused Lizzo and her team of detaining people, withholding phones, and running rehearsals so brutal that one dancer allegedly peed her pants onstage instead of taking a break because their jobs were on the line.

Last month, Judge Epstein denied Lizzo’s motion to dismiss the case while dismissing some allegations, such as fat-shaming. The lawsuit will move forward. However, Billboard reports he pushed pause while the singer appeals that decision. Lizzo denies all of the allegations against her.

Political Backlash From A Fundraiser For President Biden

The backlash increased even more following Lizzo’s performance at a fundraiser for President Biden. This might have been a straightforward commitment in past election years, but massive online backlash from both sides and pro-Palestinian protests left Lizzo dragged on Biden’s behalf.

It’s harder than it should be to spread love and light as a woman like Lizzo. While the haters always have plenty to say, many of her critics were fans expecting their (former) fave to rise to the occasion and really make the world a better place through her work.

That doesn’t mean Lizzo is on the hook for a, but she can prove her character through how she handles these public battles. Hopefully, a break from fame will give her time to decide how to come back and come correct after these controversies. If anyone can model owning your mistakes and growing into a better version of yourself, it should be Lizzo.