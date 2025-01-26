Reginae Carter Sets The Record Straight On Her Love Life With Lucci: ‘I’m Not Spinning The Block’

With the return of Toya & Reginae, everyone’s wondering about Reginae Carter’s love life and where she stands with her ex, YFN Lucci.

Toya Johnson and Reginae Carter are back with more drama, laughs, and heartfelt moments as they gear up for the highly anticipated second season of their hit WeTV series, Toya & Reginae!

The dynamic mother-daughter duo stopped by The Morning Hustle to chat with host Lore’l, and trust us—tea was spilled, and fans got a glimpse of what’s to come when the show premieres Friday, January 24, 2025, at 9 PM ET on WeTV and streams on ALLBLK.

As BOSSIP previously reported, the new season promises to be as authentic as it gets—no scripts, no filters, and absolutely no faking it. Toya is holding it down in Atlanta, navigating the emotional task of mending family relationships while preparing for her brother Walter’s release from prison. Meanwhile, Reginae is chasing her Hollywood dreams in L.A., balancing auditions for a major acting role with the challenges of a budding (and very mysterious) romance.

Reginae Carter Spills The Tea On Her Love Life And Where She Stands With YFN Lucci

Of course, fans couldn’t wait to hear about Reginae’s love life, and Lore’l didn’t shy away from asking the burning question on everyone’s mind: Is there any chance Reginae will rekindle her relationship with incarcerated rapper YFN Lucci, who is reportedly set to be released soon?

Reginae’s response was as clear as day: “There will be no spinning the block! I’m happy for his kids, his family—all of that. There’s no bad blood or anything, but spinning the block and being back together, that’s not gonna happen.”

Her mom Toya had her own thoughts, chiming in with some sound advice: “I don’t think it’s spinning the block season. She needs to just focus. But I do want her to find love—someone who’s going to treat her right, respect her, and be someone she can build and grow with. All that good stuff.”

Check out Toya and Reginae’s full interview with The Morning Hustle below.

As fans count down to the premiere, Toya & Reginae promises to deliver all the elements that have made it a must-watch series—raw family dynamics, hilarious banter, and plenty of heartfelt moments. Whether it’s Toya working through family tensions or Reginae navigating the challenges of adulting in the spotlight, this season will be a relatable rollercoaster ride.

Don’t miss the season 2 premiere of Toya & Reginae on Friday, January 24, at 9 PM ET on WeTV and ALLBLK. Mark your calendars because you won’t want to miss a single moment!