Tabitha Brown Asks Fans Not To Boycott Target Over DEI Cuts Because Sales Will Drop ‘Our Business Will Be Hurt’

Tabitha Brown has officially addressed Target’s decision to participate in the wave of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies. She recently posted a cryptic video in which she didn’t say anything verbally but let her face do all the talking, now, she gives context and asks fans to reconsider a major Target boycott.

As previously reported, Target is joining many others in DEI rollbacks, thanks to Felon-in-Chief Trump’s emboldening of discriminatory practices. Many shoppers became concerned about the Black-owned businesses exclusively sold at the large retailers, like Tabitha Brown’s housewares and haircare line. Brown has remained relatively quiet about the news, until now. On Saturday, she posted a 10-minute video to Instagram discussing the controversy and pleading with fans to continue supporting Black brands at Target.

She began the video by acknowledging the shocking news of Target’s decision.

“It has been a tough week, right? Baby, it’s been a rough 2025, and we are still in January,” Brown said. As disheartening as it is for me, I am not the only one affected by this.”

She then explained how hard it is for Black-owned and minority-owned businesses to be accepted into retail. Brown also mentioned that her products are sold in multiple places, including Walmart and Amazon. However, she advised against boycotting these companies while still acknowledging people’s right to do so anyway.

“If we all decide to boycott and be like ‘no, we’re not spending no money at these organizations,’ listen, I get it. And if that’s how you feel, honey, I get it,” she said. “But so many of us will be affected. Our sales will drop, our business will be hurt.”

As for why she can’t just pull her products from Target, she says it is a process that isn’t easily done. She points out that storing unsold inventory is expensive, plus finding another place that will sell the products. Auntie Tabitha also believes that a boycott would allow retailers to say Black-owned and minority-owned businesses are not performing well. As a result, they could justify removing and replacing those products.

“Don’t allow foolishness to take us into separation and weed us out, you understand?” she said. “As frustrated as I am and as frustrated as all of you are, we still gotta be smart.”

As an alternative to boycotting, Brown suggested only purchasing “brands you want to support” and ignoring other brands.

“I ain’t telling you what to do, I’m telling you as a business owner what we still need until we can get to another place,” she continued.

She also urged consumers to “play the game” and not allow companies targeting DEI to “win” by having an excuse to remove Black-owned products from stores.

“We, unfortunately, have to play the game,” said Brown. “And in playing that game, we gotta be smarter. The ones who think they’re in control. Don’t allow foolishness to take us into separation, and weed us out. Do you understand? Because sometimes that’s what they want, and in times like this, they’re telling us that.”

She continued to express her understanding of a boycott but also encouraged viewers to consider how that would affect smaller brands.

“I thank you for supporting me for the last five years, I have worked with Target,” she said. “I thank you for showing up for me, I thank you for supporting me when you did. And if you choose not to anymore, I’ll understand that,” she added. “And I still thank you, and I’m grateful but if you’ve heard anything that I’ve said today, if you still choose to show up for me, I thank you, but also thank you for showing up for others. We in it together.”

Brown finished her video by saying that she is still under contract with Target for another year and will possibly reconsider the partnership at that time.

Target Exec Explains DEI Rollbacks Are Part Of Target’s ‘Next Chapter’

Target’s Chief Community Impact and Equity Officer Kiera Fernandez says the company’s DEI rollback decision is just one part of its “next chapter” as it continues to create “inclusive work and guest environments that welcome all.”

“Many years of data, insights, listening and learning have been shaping this next chapter in our strategy,” Fernandez wrote in a memo to employees according to . “And as a retailer that serves millions of consumers every day, we understand the importance of staying in step with the evolving external landscape, now and in the future.”

