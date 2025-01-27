Danity Kane’s D. Woods Recalls ‘Troubling’ Interactions With Diddy, Admits It Was ‘Scary To Be By Yourself’ Around Him

D. Woods is opening up about her experiences with Sean “Diddy” Combs while working as a member of his girl group, Danity Kane.

As Combs sits behind bars awaiting his trial over federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges, D. Woods is breaking her silence on the “troubling interactions” she experienced with the Bad Boy founder. Woods was a member of Danity Kane from 2005 to 2008, the girl group Diddy discovered on his MTV series Making The Band.

“I would say that this moment now is a time where I feel like my experience, my truth will really be heard and actually considered and believed,” Woods explained during her appearance on Good Morning America on Monday, Jan. 27. “You know, he is looked at as a hero of our community, and myself included, I looked up to him too. So a lot of people don’t want to believe that their hero can be this other person.”

After being arrested in September, Combs remains in custody in the federal Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. A judge has denied him bail multiple times as federal prosecutors allege that Diddy had “abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct” since 2008.

When asked during her GMA sit-down how Combs’ behavior was predatory, Woods responded by saying, “Somebody constantly treating you like a piece of meat, only valuing you for your sex appeal.”

She added that when dealing with the Bad Boy founder, “In some of the environments, it was even scary to be by yourself.”

D. Woods went on to claim that during her time with Danity Kane, Combs created what she felt was a verbally abusive work environment.

“He did it in different ways with all of us, you know, picking and prodding and just a way to chip and knock away, but then praise you,” she explained.

In addition to her appearance on GMA, D. Woods also spoke out on the Investigation Discovery documentary The Fall of Diddy.

According to Diddy’s attorneys, however, they were not allowed ample time to address “unsubstantiated claims” in the documentary.

In light of the documentary, which airs on Jan. 27, Combs’ attorneys responded with a statement to GMA, saying, “The producers failed to provide sufficient time or details for his representatives to address unsubstantiated claims, many from unidentified participants whose allegations lack context. By withholding this information, they made it impossible for Mr. Combs to present facts to counter these fabricated accusations.” “He has full confidence in the facts and the judicial process, where the truth will prevail: the accusations against him are pure fiction,” the statement concluded.