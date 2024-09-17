Aubrey O’Day & Dawn Richard React To Diddy’s Indictment, O’Day Declares It A ‘Win For All Women’

Former Danity Kane singers Aubrey O’Day and Dawn Richard have reacted to the news that Diddy was arrested and indicted on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation for the purpose of engaging in prostitution.

As previously reported, Diddy was arrested Monday, Sept. 16, and an indictment accuses him of threatening and coercing women and others around him to “fulfill his sexual desires” for years and creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in various crimes, such as sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.

Upon hearing the news of Diddy’s arrest, former Danity Kane songstress Aubrey O’Day took to her Instagram Stories with a cryptic message.

“The purpose of justice is to provide an ending and allow us the space to create a new chapter,” the former Danity Kane singer shared via her Instagram Story and X on Monday.

She continued,

“Women never get this. I feel validated. Today is a win for women all over the world, not just for me. Things are finally changing,” she concluded the post.

On Tuesday, she had a more direct response, however, and she told TMZ;

“I never thought I would see this day. We all buried this inside of us just to keep going. And not just me, but victims you don’t even know yet. We are all processing what this type of vindication can actually feel like now. Every conversation I’ve had with victims last night has been beyond moving on all levels.”

On X, the singer thanked journalist Yashar Ali who tweeted about her courageously speaking out about Diddy.

“For years, @AubreyODay has been trying to bring attention to Diddy’s abusive nature and warn people that he is dangerous,” wrote Ali. “In exchange for her courage, she was bullied, terrorized, and threatened.” “He did worse than that to me. And thank you Yashir for this post.”

Earlier this year, Aubrey alleged that Diddy tried to buy her silence by giving her her Bad Boy Records publishing rights. The amount offered? A measly $300.30.

“I received the publishing deal. I know what it says. I know how much money it was giving me,” said Aubrey in Tubi’s TMZ Presents: The Downfall of Diddy documentary before claiming she was going to be given $300.30 for a “full release of all claims against Diddy and many other players.” “In fact, it asked me to not be able to have access to my story and my experience anymore,” she continued. “It asked me specifically to stay silent and never speak poorly about a human. So then I realized, something really bad is coming.”

After a 2016 video was released of Diddy punching, dragging, and kicking Cassie, Aubrey emphasized her commitment to supporting women during times of adversity or difficulty and slammed anyone who might question the validity of Cassie’s allegations against Combs.

“Anyone that’s even putting those types of statements out and about or in the air or even airing on that side, you look stupid. Stop it,” Aubrey said. ‘You look stupid. Stop it. There are real victims. Everyone knows that.’ You guys have now been shown a video. If you think that’s the only time you’re going to see that, that’s for you to stay in your world of ignorance.”

Dawn Richard Reacts To Diddy’s Arrest & Indictment

Aubrey’s Danity Kane bandmate Dawn Richard accused Diddy of sexual abuse last week, and her lawyer Lisa Bloom released a statement to Us Weekly.

“We applaud the grand jury’s new indictment of Sean Combs, which is strikingly similar to the federal complaint we filed last week on behalf of our brave client, Dawn Richard,” said Bloom. “Given the brutal beating of Sean Combs’ girlfriend caught on video and the eight people who have now accused him of abuse in court filings, including Dawn, this arrest seems long overdue.”

Richard’s other attorney Arick Fudali told CNN that the singer is “grateful” that the Department of Justice “decided to pursue” charges against Diddy. Additionally, the singer is reportedly looking forward to a “fair trial.”

“It’s been stressful, and it’s been tough,” Fudali explained. “She’s subjected herself to a lot of ridicule. But seeing the DOJ come forward with an indictment has been really encouraging.”

He continued,

“She’s happy to see that there’s been a striking similarity between the indictment and the allegations that we made in our civil lawsuits,” Fudali added, saying that his client is very encouraged at learning about the similarity between the allegations. “A lot of the allegations are substantially similar such as the sex trafficking and the forced labor, constricting their movement, and such,” Fudali said.

He did not confirm or deny whether Richard would testify in the federal case against Diddy but did say that given the allegations of witness intimidation in the case, “we’re not going to be intimidated, certainly Ms. Richard is not going to be intimidated.”

What do YOU think about Aubrey O’Day and Dawn Richard’s reactions to Diddy’s indictments?