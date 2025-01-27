Brittany Mahomes Reacts To ‘Disgusting’ Buffalo Bills Fans Hanging Kermit The Frog Puppet In A Patrick Mahomes Jersey

Brittany Mahomes is calling out Buffalo Bills fans following their loss against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

While celebrating her husband, Patrick Mahomes, making it to yet another Super Bowl, Brittany loaded her Instagram Story with posts about the Chiefs’ big win on Jan. 26. But, in addition to these celebratory posts, the mother of three also shared something truly frightening, revealing that she is praying for Bills fans following their loss.

The image in question was taken at a tailgate in Buffalo when the Chiefs last played the team in November, showing a Kermit the Frog puppet hanging by a crane in what appears to be a noose. While people have commonly joked that the Kansas City quarterback has a voice similar to the muppet, the one in the picture was also wearing his jersey.

Unsurprisingly, Mahomes’ wife didn’t forget about this racist display, reposting the photo on her Stories and writing a message to Bills fans.

“Do we remember this Buffalo?” she wrote over the photo. “Absolutely disgusting…So as you go home tonight, I pray we become better people.”

In another post on her Instagram Stories, she shared a separate message regarding the quarterback’s welfare with a sassy reply.

“Thank you all for your concerns with 15 this season,” Brittany wrote. “See y’all in New Orleans.”

As for Patrick, he seems a lot less affected by all of the chatter about him. He took to X after the game to show just how unbothered he is, posting the classic meme of Kermit sipping a cup of tea.