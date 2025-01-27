RHOP’s Mia Thornton Talks Gordon Thornton Taking A Paternity Test, Says She Doesn’t Trust The At-Home Kit

#RHOP’s Mia Thornton recently addressed her husband’s paternity test for their son, expressing doubt about its validity. “I do not trust Gordon’s test,” said the housewife who’s been catching flack from fans (and fellow housewives) over the sensitive subject.

On Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives Of Potomac, viewers watched the continuation of Gizelle Bryant and Karen Huger calling out Mia Thornton amid allegations that she lied on her estranged husband, Gordon. As previously reported, both ladies alleged that Mia lied about divorcing Gordon and accused of her feigning worry about her children’s whereabouts while on a trip to Panama.

Karen also alleged that Mia was well aware of the results from an at-home paternity test that Gordon took, something Gordon confessed to Mia’s husband, Ray.

“You’ve known for quite some time that is G’s baby,” said Karen before Mia alleged that she only found out a week ago.

In another scene, Mia admitted she received the paternity test results but questioned why Gordon did a test privately.

“There are results in my inbox but at the same time, why is it you wanna go and get it done behind everyone’s back? Mia wondered.

Later, Mia was questioned about the moment on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen alongside fellow guest, Miss Quad.

According to Mia, she was shocked when Karen questioned her about the paternity test.

“So, when Karen came and told me—honestly, you know, it was a surprise to me,” said Mia. “Andy, honestly, it really, really was.”

Mia then defended herself and noted that she never doubted her child’s paternity; their father, Gordon, did.

“For me I feel like It’s none of your business,” said Mia. “I would have never said, ‘Hey guys, I don’t know who my kids’ father is.”

Andy went on to ask Mia if she wondered if Gordon even accurately took the test, and Mia said, “Yes.”

“I honestly do not trust Gordon’s test and that’s why I feel like I have been asking Gordon to do a formal test,” said Mia. “I don’t know why he went behind our back but I do do feel like this could have been squashed a long time ago, if everybody would just be mature adults, okay?”

Whew chile, what a mess.

Mia also answered a fan question about whether or not Karen Huger’s husband, Ray, broke “the guy code” by dishing details of his chat with Gordon to Karen.

“I honestly feel that Ray is repeating it and bringing it back to Karen; I’m sorry to say it, but Tampax much?” said Mia. “I just feel like Ray is too old to be coming back and sharing tea…”

Andy challenged her on it and said that since the conversation happened on camera, Karen would have found out anyway, but Mia stood firm.

“That was man chat, it kinda broke the guy code by coming back and telling us wives—forget the cameras,” said Mia. “If you’re having a man chat, do run back and tell your wives what your friends told you?”

She continued,

“What I will say is that, G and I live an extraordinary life, and I’m sorry but I don’t feel like people ordinary people will ever understand.”

Watch Mia on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and Married To Medicine’s Miss Quad below.