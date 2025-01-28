BuyCott: Rev. Al Sharpton Brings 100 Followers To New York Costco As Thanks For DEI Commitment

By now you’ve heard that major retailers like Target are rolling back their DEI initiatives, following the marching orders of Orange Jussolini aka President Donald Trump, whose anti-DEI warpath has gotten so white supremacy-friendly that it’s even affecting civil rights-era legislation. (Although, one should probably assume that was the point.)

While some are debating the proper way to go about boycotting these retailers (or not boycotting them), Rev. Al Sharpton has introduced a new campaign he calls a “buy-cott” in which Black people spend their Black dollars at establishments that refuse to cave to the white-and-fragile nationalism of the Trump administration, namely, Costco.

Over the weekend, Sharpton and about 100 of his followers marched to an East Harlem Costco, not to protest against the company, but to support its commitment to continue its diversity, equity, and inclusion practices despite the racist whims of the president who has long made it his mission to propagandize antiracism efforts into anti-white discrimination.

“We’re supporting those who are not rolling back DEI,” Patrice Perry, crisis director for Sharpton’s nonprofit, the National Action Network, told The New York Post. “It’s very important to be here.”

On Thursday, 98% of Costco’s shareholders rejected a proposal calling on the wholesaler to evaluate risks posed by its DEI-related initiatives.

“We will stand with those who stand with us,” said Sharpton, who gave attendees a $25 gift card to shop at Costco during the event.

Sharpton’s fellow buy-cotters agreed.

From the Post:

“We gotta support companies that really are there for us, that really are for inclusion,” said Ted Burroughs, 46, a grant writer from Brooklyn as he shopped for croissants, chocolate chip cookies and instant coffee. “While keeping our dollars away from those who don’t take our concerns seriously.” Also in attendance was activist Korey Wise, who was wrongfully convicted as one of the “Central Park Five.” “We gotta keep our seatbelt on,” he told The Post. “Trump is a piece of work. He’s a rollercoaster ride.”

Truthfully, Trump isn’t all that complicated. He’s a charlatan who has convinced his MAGA constituents that he’s an orangey-white MLK who is bringing about racial harmony by ending the practices that were implemented to fight systemic racial discrimination against non-white people. It’s actually an easy job that white supremacy had already done the heavy lifting for. However, we fight them — whether we do it by boycotting or figuring out where to spend our money — we must fight.