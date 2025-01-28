Hi Hater: Donald Trump Directs State Department To ‘Observe The Spirit’ Of Anti-DEI Instead Of Public Acknowledgement Of Black History Month

Donald Trump’s presidency is barely a week old, and the foolishness, f***ery, and foul play are in full effect. BOSSIP has previously reported on Trump’s Justice Department freezing all civil rights litigation, his decision to end diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, and his reckless release of January 6 convicts from prison. This man and his band of bootlicking bandits are working at warp speed to ruin the lives of millions of Americans because, as writer Adam Serwer so poignantly posited, the cruelty is the point.

In his latest effort to denigrate, desecrate, and divide, Trump sent a directive to the State Department that they should observe and respect “the spirit” of his anti-DEI initiative by disavowing all knowledge of the upcoming Black History Month (BHM). The Wall Street Journal obtained this memo and says that it is likely to prohibit the department from publishing any public messaging honoring the embarrassingly short period of time that America actually recognizes what Black people have historically done for this country. The order was so jarring that the department wrote the Trump administration to ask permission to speak about BHM.

Here’s what they got back:

The answer arrived in an email: Public diplomacy staff should highlight the “valuable contribution of individual Americans throughout U.S. history, while ensuring our public communications maintain the spirit of the directive eliminating DEAI programs,” referring to diversity, equity, accessibility and inclusion.

It was noted that “no restrictions” would be placed on messaging related to people with disabilities. Whatever that’s about. WSJ spoke to officials at the state department who are taking their new directive seriously stating that no public messages or events will be put on in February.

Not that you can take anything Trump says with sincerity or genuineness WSJ noted that in 2020, Trump issued the following proclamation about BHM:

“[America should] celebrate the cultural heritage, diverse contributions, and unbreakable spirit of African Americans” that February. Weeks later, he hosted a reception at the White House to honor Black leaders. “In every generation, African Americans have enriched our culture, deepened our faith, strengthened our community, sustained our values, raised up our conscience, and called our nation to greatness,” he said.

Many are concerned that these steps are the beginning of Trump officially “canceling” Black History Month. Can’t blame them for feeling that way. Trump is not to be trusted in any way, shape, or form and will flip-flop worse than a dollar store sandal.

The swastika-in-chief must have had a change of heart…