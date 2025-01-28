Skepta Slams ‘Big Men’ Mad About His Co-Thirst Igniting Aaron Pierre Photo—‘Let The Ladies Tweet In Peace’

Leave the British bruvs, alone!

Skepta is urging “big men” to stop being proper pressed over the panty-melting pic he took with Hollywood heartthrob Aaron Pierre at a Paris Men’s Fashion Week event. “Let the ladies tweet in peace,” the rapper told potentially jealous mandem chatting women’s business.

On Jan. 25, a photo surfaced online showing the fashion-forward British rapper standing next to fellow Brit, Pierre, 30, at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show. The striking image set off a storm of reactions on X (formerly Twitter), with both women and some men weighing in—some complimenting the two stars on their looks, while others got caught up in debates over who looked better.

One male user on the platform penned:

“Aaron [is] still fine, but this is the SECOND time I’ve seen Skepta stand next to an attractive celebrity and make them look crazy.”

A second male netizen boldly claimed that Aaron and Skepta, 42, wouldn’t stand a chance if they were standing next to him in the photo.

“I look better then these n****!” the confident social media user commented.

Skepta Responds To The Commotion

As the comments started to heat up, Skepta stepped in with a message for some of the mandem sharing their opinions on the photos, telling them to get their knickers out of a bunch.

“Seeing big men are arguing with girls about me because I took a pic with a man 12 years younger than me lol,” the Boy Better Know rap star penned Jan. 26. “I’m literally that man’s Uncle, you man need to chill and let the ladies tweet in peace jare.”

He doubled down on the theory in a follow-up post that read:

“Don’t get it twisted, the mandem can be the biggest groupies lol.”

Pierre has yet to address the Paris Fashion Week controversy surrounding his viral photo with Skepta, but it’s likely because he’s focused elsewhere.

Since his breakout role as the voice of Mufasa in Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King, released in December, the British actor has been in high demand. His powerful performance as the iconic Disney character has earned him widespread recognition and praise, propelling him into the spotlight.

In addition to his voice acting success, Pierre has been making major waves in the fashion and entertainment world. Earlier this month, he graced the cover of GQ, further solidifying his status as a rising star in Hollywood. The cover shoot was a big moment for Pierre, capturing both his talent and style, and he quickly became a topic of conversation in the fashion world, and those swooned by his mesmerizing eyes on the front cover.

What do you think? Is Skepta right? Should men online stay out of this argument?