10 Reasons Why We’re Excited To Watch ‘Rebel Ridge’ Star Aaron Pierre In Action This Weekend

We might watch Rebel Ridge three or four times this weekend TBH…

‘Rebel Ridge’ Star Aaron Pierre Plays A Man With A Very Special Skillset

If you are looking for a good watch this weekend we can’t say enough good things about Jeremy Saulnier’s new Netflix project Rebel Ridge or the film’s star Aaron Pierre (Genius MLK/X, The Underground Railroad).

But for the sake of brevity, we’ll keep it to ten reasons why you should watch.

1. Aaron Pierre Is Movie Star FINE!

We’ll start with the obvious. We stopped paying close attention to those “Sexiest Man” lists but we know a panty melter when we see one. We won’t wax too poetic because we KNOW you see the material. The eyes, the skin, the lips, the smile. The PHYSIQUE! The film stars Pierre as Terry Richmond, an ex-Marine who enters the town of Shelby Springs on a simple but urgent mission– post bail for his cousin and save him from imminent danger.

2. Terry Richmond, the most loyal cousin to ever cousin, would definitely be our favorite cousin.

BOSSIP Sr. Content Director chatted with Pierre ahead of the film’s debut and he revealed he had no trouble relating to Richmond’s devotion to his cousin.

“It’s almost more like a sibling,” Pierre said of his own experiences with his cousins. “We were in and out of each other’s houses almost as much as our own.”

3. Aaron Pierre Vs. Don Johnson is the kind of FAFO that keeps you on the edge of your seat.

When Terry’s life’s savings is unjustly seized by law-enforcement, he’s forced to go head to head with local police chief Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson) and his combat-ready officers.

4. Terry is kind. Terry is smart. Terry is loyal. (So is Summer but this wasn’t supposed to be about her).

Terry finds an unlikely ally in court clerk Summer McBride (AnnaSophia Robb) and the two become ensnared in a deep-rooted conspiracy within the remote township.

5. Terry is nice with weapons. All of them.

As the stakes turn deadly, Terry must call upon his mysterious background to break the department’s hold on the community, bring justice to his own family– and protect Summer in the process.

Aaron Pierre goes full action hero for this film and we are here for it.

6. Aaron Pierre’s Terry Richmond exudes an undeniable strength. He is disciplined, strong, strategic and exhibits a depth of emotions.

In conversation with BOSSIP, Pierre spoke about his appreciation for the role and credited Saulnier for creating a character that allowed him to perform a truly multi-dimensional role.

7. Aaron Pierre was excited to work with Jeremy Saulnier and it shows!

Pierre told BOSSIP that even before reading the script for Rebel Ridge he had a good feeling about it.

“When my team called to tell me about the project they were very excited,” Pierre recalled. “They said ‘we think you’re going to like this one.’ I read it and loved it. But when I heard it was Jeremy Saulnier I was already like ‘sign me up’.”

Saulnier is also the acclaimed writer/director of Green Room, Blue Ruin and Hold The Dark.

8. Aaron Pierre is about that action in Rebel Ridge.

The synopsis for the film describes Rebel Ridge as “a deeply human yet high-velocity thriller that explores corruption and morality in the context of bone-breaking action and ever-coiling suspense.” That’s a really inspired way of saying Aaron Pierre’s Terry Richmond will be biking, stunt diving, fighting and putting those good muscles to work.

“There wasn’t a day I wasn’t getting bruised up,” Pierre told BOSSIP,” and I loved every minute of it.”

9. Terry Richmond is creative and strategic.

Going up against a crooked southern police unit isn’t the best case scenario for anybody, particularly not a Black man — but Terry really never stops looking for solutions, no matter how tough his odds are.

10. This isn’t your average police misconduct scandal.

There are all kinds of twists and turns in this movie and as the plot thickens, Aaron Pierre’s Terry Richmond just gets more fun to watch.

Rebel Ridge is streaming now on Netflix