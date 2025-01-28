Released January 6 Convict Killed By Police While Resisting Arrest, Another Convict Arrested For Soliciting Minor Child

One of Donald Trump’s first acts as POTUS was to pardon the 1,600 men and women who were either charged or convicted of assault, trespassing, and various other crimes related to the now infamous January 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol building. For years, right-wingers tried to paint these people as “innocent Americans” who were railroaded by an overly aggressive administration out for revenge.

This couldn’t be further from the truth.

According to USA Today, an Indiana man named Matthew Huttle was shot dead by a Jasper County Sheriff’s deputy who had pulled him over for a traffic violation. Upon being told that he was being arrested, Huttle resisted, and a fight ensued that led to the officer discharging his weapon.

“An altercation took place between the suspect and the officer, which resulted in the officer firing his weapon and fatally wounding the suspect,” police said.

He should have just complied…blue lives matter, and that poor ol’ officer probably thought his life was in danger…hopefully, Ashli Babbitt saved Huttle a bunk in hell.

January 6 Convict Wanted For Soliciting Minor

Huttle isn’t the only J6er criminal to be outed as a criminal. According to The Guardian , another MAGA insurrectionist named Andrew Taake was released from prison after he was convicted of assaulting a police officer with bear spray and a metal whip. He was caught after bragging about the crimes to a woman he was courting on the Bumble dating app. She called the FBI. He was ultimately sentenced to four years in prison with three more years of supervised release. However, Trump’s pardon didn’t make Taake a free man. State prosecutors in his home of Houston, Texas, confirmed that Taake was out on $20,000 bail when he stormed the Capitol because, in 2016, he was charged with soliciting a minor online with the expectation of sexual contact.

At the time, Taake was 27, and the child was under the age of 17.

Roll his a** up like a fresh pack of Za.