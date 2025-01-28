January 6 convicts killed and arrested following prion release
Released January 6 Convict Killed By Police While Resisting Arrest, Another Convict Arrested For Soliciting Minor Child
One of Donald Trump’s first acts as POTUS was to pardon the 1,600 men and women who were either charged or convicted of assault, trespassing, and various other crimes related to the now infamous January 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol building. For years, right-wingers tried to paint these people as “innocent Americans” who were railroaded by an overly aggressive administration out for revenge.
This couldn’t be further from the truth.
According to USA Today, an Indiana man named Matthew Huttle was shot dead by a Jasper County Sheriff’s deputy who had pulled him over for a traffic violation. Upon being told that he was being arrested, Huttle resisted, and a fight ensued that led to the officer discharging his weapon.
“An altercation took place between the suspect and the officer, which resulted in the officer firing his weapon and fatally wounding the suspect,” police said.
He should have just complied…blue lives matter, and that poor ol’ officer probably thought his life was in danger…hopefully, Ashli Babbitt saved Huttle a bunk in hell.
January 6 Convict Wanted For Soliciting Minor
