Celebrity

Rihanna Makes Appearance In Court For A$AP Rocky Assault Trial

Rihanna Makes Her 1st Appearance In Court To Support Boyfriend A$AP Rocky In Assault Trial

Published on January 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rihanna is showing up for her partner as he faces up to 24 years in prison.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

A$AP Rocky is currently on trial after being accused of firing a semi-automatic handgun at his former friend and collaborator A$AP Relli during an altercation in November 2021.

As previously reported, during the jury selection process, potential jurors were asked about both Rocky and his longtime love, Rihanna. The questions reportedly included whether they’ve heard of either star, listened to their music, or downloaded any of their songs. The prosecution also asked the jury pool if they could come to a fair and impartial verdict if Rihanna was sitting in the courtroom–and now, that hypothetical has come true.

Related Stories

On Wednesday, Jan. 29, the Fenty founder was present for the rapper’s ongoing trial, according to reports from the LA Times, which marks the first time she has expressed public support for Rocky since the legal case began. She reportedly watched “intently” as her boyfriend’s accuser, Terell Ephron–a co-founder of A$AP Mob–testified that he met up with Rocky in Hollywood on Nov. 6, 2021, in the hopes of fixing their broken friendship.

Ephron said he was hoping to squash their beef on the night of the shooting, but Rocky showed up with two other members of the A$AP crew and immediately sparked a confrontation.

“It was all like a movie … just the way he was walking … the whole thing caught me off guard, like there was no time to talk,” Ephron, also known as A$AP Relli, said on the stand, per the LA Times.

Prosecutors have accused Rocky of shooting at Ephron, who suffered a graze wound on his hand. The rapper is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and faces a sentencing enhancement for using a gun in the alleged crime. He has pleaded not guilty, with lawyers claiming the gun used in the encounter was a music video prop incapable of firing real bullets.

A$AP Rocky turned down a plea deal from prosecutors on Jan. 21, opting for a jury trial instead of pleading guilty to one of two felony charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. He faces up to 24 years in prison if found guilty.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Newsletter

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
2022 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet

Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia, Shatters Social Media With Flawlessly Feathered Fineness

Mariah Carey Rih-veals What Rihanna Promised To Do After She Autographed Her Boob: ‘That Was A Unique Moment’

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104

Love & Marriage Huntsville

Carlos King, Castmates & Candid Confessions: OWN Celebrates ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Season 10 With Swanky Soirée In The A [Exclusive]

The Braxtons Season 2 Asset

‘The Braxtons’ Season 2 Trailer Features Towanda’s Wedding Planning & A Sisterly Squabble—’Don’t F***k With Toni Braxton!’

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close