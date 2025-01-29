Rihanna Reportedly Plans To Attend A$AP Rocky’s Criminal Trial As Accuser Testifies He ‘Couldn’t Believe’ Rocky Pulled A Gun On Him

A$AP Rocky’s criminal trial is underway in downtown Los Angeles, and he might have some support from his superstar boo in court.

As previously reported, during the jury selection process, potential jurors were asked a ton of questions about both Rocky and his longtime love, Rihanna. The questions reportedly included whether they’ve heard of either star, listened to their music, or downloaded any of their songs.

Potential jurors were also asked if they’ve bought any of Rihanna’s products like Fenty Beauty or Savage X Fenty, according to TMZ. The prosecution also asked the jury pool if they could come to a fair and impartial verdict if Rihanna was sitting in the courtroom.

Now that the trial is underway, TMZ is reporting that the singer and the mother of Rocky’s children plan to attend the trial, likely sitting in the gallery with “all the regular folks.” The source added that while their plans may change, the Fenty founder fully intends to show up to the LA courthouse in support of her man.

Reports teasing Rihanna’s attendance come a couple of weeks after the judge presiding over the case expressed confusion regarding their marital status. When asked by Judge Mark S. Arnold to clarify their relationship status, Rocky’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, responded, “She’s his common-law wife, your Honor. Or just ‘wife,’” which prompted an objection from the prosecution.

“If they’re not legally married, we prefer that she not be referred to as his wife and that she is just referred to as his significant other or mother of his children,” the prosecution stated. While Tacopina insisted they are “common law” spouses, Judge Arnold ultimately said, “If they are not legally married, she is his significant other.”

Though Rih has yet to show up, the trial has begun, with Rocky’s accuser and former friend testifying on Tuesday, Jan. 28. In his testimony, A$AP Relli revealed that while their relationship had been unraveling for years, he was “furious” when Rocky pulled a gun on him on the streets of Hollywood.

“I told him to use it. Because mentally I couldn’t believe it,” Relli recalled, according to AP. “I physically could not believe there was a gun in my face. That was the breaking point for me.”

Tuesday’s testimony ended just as Relli was about to describe the moment his former friend allegedly fired at him. Rocky has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm for allegedly firing at Relli. He faces up to 24 years in prison if convicted.