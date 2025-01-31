‘Love During Lockup’ Exclusive: Jakeema Comes Clean To Her Dad About Her Jail Bae Donny

Happy Friday! The weekend is here and we’re ready for a new episode of our favorite guilty pleasure reality show!

The prequel to Love After Lockup, Love During Lockup reveals the fascinating moments that happen when people in the free world look for love and begin relationships with inmates, capturing their journey as they count down the days, weeks, months, or even years until the anticipated release. T

he captivating docuseries introduces viewers to six people outside of prison and follows them through the early stages of their romance with an inmate (or multiple inmates). Each person has a unique process for finding love behind bars. Some are only interested in drug offenders who they know are nonviolent. Some have fallen for a prisoner who they believe was wrongly convicted, while some are just looking for their prison bae. Regardless of their type, each has a specific reason for looking for love with someone behind bars.

We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure… Here’s a little backstory on the couple featured in the clip:

Jakeema & Donny (Dallas, TX)

Jakeema is a 34 year old single mother with a spicy side that she’s named “Honey.” Jakeema met her boyfriend, Donny, when she was swiping through TikTok and saw a post of his. Jakeema has dated inmates before and decided to shoot Donny a message. After speaking for a bit, Jakeema questioned her decision to speak with an inmate and pulled back from the relationship, however Donny was persistent and went as far as sending Jakeema edible arrangements from prison. Jakeema then decided to give the relationship a shot and move her and her boys’ lives in Texas to Ohio to be closer to Donny. Donny often sends Jakeema money from prison and Jakeema has never questioned where this money is coming from, but when Donny finds himself in the hole and Jakeema’s cash app is dry, she wonders if Donny may be breaking some rules in prison. Her biggest worry – that Donny is pushing drugs on the inside. With this concern, is she ready to confess to her family that she is dating an inmate?

In the clip below, Jakeema FINALLY comes clean to her dad about her boyfriend Donny being behind bars.

Welp! It looks like the cash app mystery is solved — and Jakeema’s dad is right to be concerned. It definitely seems like Donny’s dealing might drag her down with him.

Do you think this relationship is a recipe for disaster or does Donny deserve a second chance?

Tune in Friday for a brand new episode of Love During Lockup on WeTV!