Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Grilled By Angela Alsobrooks Over Race

Sista Don’t Play: Senator Angela Alsobrooks Lights Into HHS Nominee Robert Kennedy Jr. For Comments About Black People’s Immune System

Published on January 31, 2025

Robert F Kennedy Jr Angela Alsobrooks

Source: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/Win McNamee/Getty Images / Getty

 

Donald Trump and his conservative cronies have caused nothing but chaos, confusion, and concern in the mere 11 days that he’s been POTUS, and we don’t expect it to get better any time soon.

That said, despite the frustration that many of us are feeling, there are smart, capable, and, most importantly, fearless people in government who will do everything within their legal power to fight back against Trump and the implementation of the oft-denied Project 2025.

According to reporting by The Hill, Maryland’s Democratic senator Angela Alsobrooks lit a fire underneath Department of Health and Human Services nominee Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. during his confirmation hearing for his previous comments about vaccines and how they apply to Black Americans. The Senator brought up a 2021 interview where Kennedy said, “We should not be giving Black people the same vaccine schedule that’s given to whites because their immune system is better than ours.”

Please don’t take our word for it, peep the video of Kennedy defending the brazenly racist “science” below.

These are the people who Donald Trump wants to have in power; unfit, uneducated, obsequious, contrarian conservatives who spit-shine his shoes every chance they get. RFK knows no more about health or medicine in America than your Uber Eats driver. Just another barely mediocre white man willing to f*** us all over in the name of power and prestige.

Angela Alsobrooks

